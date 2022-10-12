Agility Insurance Services partners with Teloloapan Supermercado

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services announced that it will operate ACA (“Obamacare”) health insurance enrollment centers at select Teloloapan Supermercado locations in the Houston area and Waco, Texas. Starting October 15, 2022 Agility agents will be in Teloloapan Supermercados assisting their customers with health insurance enrollment in the following locations:

9840 Long Point Rd. Houston, TX 77055

8514 Hammerly Blvd. Houston, TX 77055

202 Uvalde Rd. Houston, TX 77015

2223 South Shaver St. Pasadena, TX 77502

5420 Hwy 6 North Houston, TX 77084

8446 Fondren Rd Houston, TX 75074

9979 Beechnut St. #108 Houston, TX 77036

5885 S. Gessner Dr. Houston, TX 77036

3901 Hemphill St. Houston, TX 76110

3820 N Fry Rd. #108 Katy, TX 77449

834 N. Valley Mills Dr. Waco, TX 76710

Agents will be in these locations through February 15, 2023.

The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment period starts November 1, 2022 and ends January 15, 2023 in most states. Consumers can still get health coverage for the rest of 2022 if they have had certain life events, including losing health coverage, moving, getting married, having a baby or adopting a child, or if their household income is below a certain amount. For more information about 2023 ACA Open Enrollment or 2022 health coverage, speak with an Agility agent at a participating Teloloapan location.

“Agility Insurance Services strives to make healthcare accessible and easy,” says David Crockett, Director of Marketing at Agility Insurance Services. “Our goal is to show you that it’s possible to find the right health insurance plan for you, whether you are filing independently or jointly. Regardless of your situation, our agents are ready and available to help provide you with all the information and guidance you need to find the right insurance plan during open enrollment.”

About Agility Insurance Services:

Agility Insurance Services is a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) and General Agency (GA) that provides contracting, training, enrollment, and marketing services and guidance to thousands of licensed health insurance agents throughout the United States. Agility’s Producer Support team consists of agent contracting, training, marketing, and sales experts who strive to help agents achieve their personal sales goals and connect consumers with insurance providers. These partnerships allow their agents to offer a broad selection of individual, group and Medicare plans that match the needs of their clients. From individual and family health insurance to small group marketing and Medicare sales support, agents can expect top-level agent support year-round from the Agility team.

About Teloloapan:

Inspired by family traditions, the Ayala family decided to open its first store to the public in 1994. The first location was only 850 square feet, and opened under the name, "Ayala Latin Market", they started to become an integral part of the community. In 1996, with the store’s increased success they moved to a larger location, ​​2,500 square feet in size, and added a bakery to better serve its customers. They have everything your family needs from meat, canned goods, fruits, vegetables, fresh tortillas, and even a taqueria in some locations. Today, Teloloapan has 12 locations in Houston, 1 in Fort Worth, and 1 in Waco, Texas.

Agility works with thousands of independent insurance agencies and agents who represent insurers such as Aetna CVS Health, Ambetter, Bright Healthcare, Cigna, Friday Health Plans, Medica, Molina, UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Oscar, Gerber Life, National Life Group, Ethos, Manhattan Life, Mutual of Omaha, Amerigroup, Care N’ Care, CHRISTUS, Devoted, Wellcare, National General, GeoBlue and WorldTrips.