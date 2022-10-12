Orlando Hurricane Ian Property Claims
Hurricane Ian has made contact in Orlando Florida and left property and flood damage in its wake.
As a member of the Property Litigation Division at Anidjar & Levine, Nicholas Basco is here to help Orlando property owners with their insurance claims.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started out as Tropical Storm Ian became a full-fledged hurricane. Hurricane Ian has been leaving a path of destruction in its wake as it ravaged Florida communities including the city of Orlando.
Orlando residents are encouraged to take photos of their homes after the storm, as they should gather as much documentation as possible for their potential home owners insurance claims and repairs.
Having clear and extensive documentation of what a property looked like before and after the hurricane will be tremendously helpful. Orlando property owners will need this documentation to pursue compensation for the damage that was caused by Hurricane Ian.
Orlando residents should know that even when they have sufficient evidence of hurricane damage to their property, insurance companies may extend a lowball offer that does not reflect the full extent of the damage.
In the event that insurance companies either extend unfair offers or outright deny property damage claims after the hurricane, the people of Orlando can rely on Nicholas Basco to fight for them. Nicholas Basco of the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine can help Orlando residents pursue fair compensation for property damage sustained after Hurricane Ian.
While Hurricane Ian has been categorized as a Category 4 storm, it came very close to becoming a Category 5 storm.
About Anidjar & Levine:
The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine are proud to serve the communities of Florida and to assist people in getting the compensation they deserve after the storm has passed. As a member of the Property Litigation Division at Anidjar & Levine, Nicholas Basco is here to help property owners with their insurance claims.
