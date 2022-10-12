Submit Release
WVDOH to host public informational workshop for Rand Drainage Project

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Rand Drainage Project, Phase 1 and Phase 2, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. The project involves the reconstruction of the drainage system in the town of Rand and the construction of additional outlets into the Kanawha River. This meeting complies with federal requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
 
NO FORMAL PRESENTATION WILL BE MADE. The public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and submit written comments on the project. A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH website. Those wishing to file written comments after the meeting may send them to Travis Long, Director Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.  Comments may also be submitted digitally through the WVDOH commenting website: http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment.
 
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. Please contact us as (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

