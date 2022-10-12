Kinectify Advisors Launches Anti-Money Laundering Assessment Services for the Ontario, Canada Online Gaming Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify Advisors, a comprehensive regulatory consulting practice specializing in helping gaming organizations manage risk and maintain effective compliance with current regulations, announced today new assessment services that address the needs of online gaming operators in the rapidly expanding Ontario market.
iGaming Ontario (iGO), a subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), requires all gaming operators to have an independent assessment of their Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program completed on an annual basis by a qualified independent third party. All operators who have gone live in 2022 must complete their first assessment by October 2023 and provide that assessment report to iGO within 30 days of completion.
Kinectify Advisors can help gaming operators meet their assessment deadline and conduct a pre-assessment, or Health Check, of their AML program. Pre-assessment services include the following:
- Understand the current state of their AML compliance program
- Self-identify issues or gaps well before their annual Assessment
- Create a roadmap and remediation plan to resolve identified gaps
“Having a qualified independent third party is paramount to the success of an organization’s AML program,” said Ben Floyd, president of Kinectify Advisors. - “Globally, companies have been mandated to retain different third parties when an AML Assessment has been deemed inadequate in scope or quality. This creates extra costs and can cause harm to the company's brand reputation.”
A gaming organization’s assessment must be completed by October 2023 and submitted to iGO within 30 days. Kinectify Advisors has deep expertise in gaming AML with industry experts who have led top gaming organizations through some of the most high-profile regulatory actions:
- Decades of experience in both AML & gaming
- Expertise in Ontario AML compliance with multiple clients in Canada
-Deep experience in AML examinations across multiple jurisdictions
If you’d like to speak with Kinectify Advisors about conducting a Health Check or planning your organization’s 2023 AML Assessment, visit www.kinectify.com.
Kinectify can also be contacted at:
Sales@kinectify.com
(888) 984-4905
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Kinectify’s modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of an organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
