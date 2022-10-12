SMARTECH announces strategic agreement with Siempelkamp to jointly commercialize their AI Prod-IQ · SmartPress solution
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTECH, a pioneering Israeli hi-tech company that develops smart technologies for the traditional manufacturing sectors, announced today the signing of a partnership agreement with the giant Siempelkamp. The agreement calls for a technology and commercial collaboration to bring breakthrough autonomous process control to engineered wood panel manufacturing plants.
The two parties will jointly offer the closed-loop Prod-IQ · SmartPress solution for engineered wood panel presses. The Prod-IQ · SmartPress solution utilizes AI and machine learning algorithms and real-time data to directly increase press throughput and quality while lowering manufacturing costs.
The Prod-IQ · SmartPress architecture aggregates real time production parameters along with contextual input from various press operators, and then generates a new operational base-line for higher performance levels across all the mill's shifts. Autonomous process decision-making has conventionally resided with the machinery operator, Prod-IQ · SmartPress now shifts autonomous decision-making to the plant itself.
Siempelkamp and SMARTECH have validated the unprecedented capabilities of Prod-IQ · SmartPress on a full-scale wood panel production line with a leading global engineered wood panel manufacturer.
Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH said: “We are delighted to offer this unique AI-based solution to the wood- based panel sector, and we expect it will quickly become the North Star for Industrial Autonomy in the industry. We are extremely proud to partner with SIEMPELKAMP on Prod-IQ · SmartPress.”
Mr Hansjoerg Prettner, SMARTECH’s VP Europe and Asia and a wood-panel industry veteran with almost twenty-years’ experience said: “, The capabilities of Prod-IQ · SmartPress have shown that innovative AI technologies can bring unprecedented benefits to manufacturers by unleashing the potential of data and increasing productivity. SMARTECH and Siempelkamp are revolutionizing the wood panel sector with their AI-based solution that it is far beyond industry 4.0”.
Mr. Gregor Bernardy, Head of MES and Industrial IT Solutions at Siempelkamp added: “We are enthusiastic to offer the AI-based Prod-IQ · SmartPress closed-loop solution together with SMARTECH to help wood manufacturers extract even more value from their panel presses, and ultimately improve their bottom-line. This software tool will equip manufacturers with leading-edge technology to successfully face their operational challenges.”
Marc Müller, Head of Sales at Siempelkamp, underlined: "For many years we have been pursuing our strategy of a self-optimizing plant. With our Prod-IQ · SmartPress solution, we have now developed the final building block for this in our Prod-IQ® software family with a strong partner. This enables our customers to achieve operational excellence at the highest level.”
About SMARTECH
SMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by unleashing the latent potential of raw materials and data, and helps industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. We spark new possibilities for manufacturing with intelligence.
SMARTECH, Manewfacturing™ Technologies is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.
About Siempelkamp
As a technology provider for machinery and equipment, casting and nuclear technology the Siempelkamp group has an international footprint. We are a system supplier of press lines and complete plants for the wood-based panel industry, metal forming, as well as the composites and rubber industries. With one of the world’s largest hand-molding foundries, we manufacture large cast parts at our Krefeld location; these have a total unit weight of up to 320 t. We also provide transport and storage containers for radioactive waste, and specialize in the dismantling of nuclear plants. The wood-based panel industry forms one of our central markets and our core competence: We cover the entire production process for wood-based panels – from round log and raw material handling up to storage and handling solutions for the finished wood-based panels as well as new approaches of machine learning. We provide our customers with comprehensive after sales & service throughout the entire life cycle of their plant.
Nathalie Vaknin, VP Marketing
SMARTECH Manewfacturing™ Technologies
+972 54-760-7024
nathalie.vaknin@smartech.com