Dental Biomaterials Market would rocket up to at a CAGR of 7.52% by 2028
Dental biomaterials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing penetration of dental implants drives the dental biomaterials market.
Dental biomaterial generally includes resin-based material like ceramic and metallic and are used to replace damaged tooth, jawbone or teeth. They usually have high success rate in oral treatment and prevention. They fill cavities and promote healing as well. They are divided into four general categories polymers, ceramic, metals and composites.
Increasing prevalence of dental disorders is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising geriatric population, rising dental tourism in developing countries, rising disposable income in developing countries, rising expenditure on dental and oral care, growing number of dental clinics, increase in adoption of novel adhesives, are the major factors among others driving the dental biomaterials market. Moreover, rising shift towards newer materials and products, rising growth in emerging countries, rising modernization and technological advancements in the healthcare sector and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for dental biomaterials market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.
However, rising stringent regulatory and clinical processes and bulk purchase of dental biomaterials are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, while rising shortage of dental professionals will further challenge the growth of dental biomaterials market in the forecast period mentioned above.
Dental biomaterials market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on dental biomaterials market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Dental Biomaterials Market Scope and Market Size
Dental biomaterials market is segmented on the basis of bone graft material type, type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of bone graft material type, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into allograft, xenograft and synthetic.
Based on type, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into metallic biomaterials, ceramic biomaterials, polymeric biomaterials, metal-ceramic biomaterials and natural biomaterials. Metallic biomaterials have been further segmented into titanium, stainless steel, chromium alloys and other metallic biomaterials.
Based on application, the dental biomaterials market is segmented into implantology, prosthodontics, orthodontics and others.
The dental biomaterials market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into dental product manufacturers, dental laboratories, dental hospitals and clinics and dental academies and research institutes.
Dental Biomaterials Market Country Level Analysis
Dental biomaterials market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, bone graft material type, type, application and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the dental biomaterials market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the dental biomaterials market due to rising government expenditure on oral health, increasing adoption of dental biomaterials for the production of dental products, and other implants and increasing aging population in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in dental biomaterials market due to increasing incidence of tooth disorder in this region.
Competitive Landscape and Dental Biomaterials Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the dental biomaterials market report are Danaher, BIOLASE, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, PLANMECA OY, Ivoclar Vivadent, Midmark Corporation, A-dec Inc., Kerr Corporation, 3M, Carestream Dental, LLC., GC Orthodontics, CAM Bioceramics B.V., Bego Medical GmbH, Keystone Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Henry Schein, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Major Highlights of TOC: Dental Biomaterials Market
1 Dental Biomaterials Market Overview
2 Dental Biomaterials Market Competitions by Manufacturers
3 Dental Biomaterials Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029
4 Dental Biomaterials Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2029)
5 Dental Biomaterials Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis by Application
7 Dental Biomaterials Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Dental Biomaterials Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Dental Biomaterials Market Forecast (2022-2029)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
