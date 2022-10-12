Progenitor Cell-Based Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 7.80% by 2028
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the progenitor cell-based will exhibit a CAGR of around 7.80% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Ever-rising geriatric population, surge in the research and development activities for the development of novel drugs and therapies and increased expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure are the major factors attributable to the growth of progenitor cell-based market.
Also known as hematopoietic, progenitor cells are the kind of stem cells present in the bone marrow. The progenitor cells can divide and give rise to new and different cell lines. The progenitor cell-based treatment is used to treat a wide range of neurological diseases.
Growing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a major factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising expenditure on the development of healthcare infrastructure and upsurge in the awareness about advanced genome-cell based techniques are other factors also fostering the growth of the market. Increasing personal disposable income and growing funding by the government for regenerative medicine are some other indirect determinants that will create lucrative market growth opportunities.
However, high costs associated with stem cell manufacturing will pose a major challenge to the market growth. Also, ethical concerns in regards to animal testing coupled with shortage of skilled professionals will further derail the market growth rate. Unclear regulatory guidelines for product development will also put a halt on the market growth rate.
This progenitor cell-based market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on progenitor cell-based market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Progenitor Cell-Based Market Scope and Market Size
The progenitor cell-based market is segmented on the basis of type, therapeutic application, cell source and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the progenitor cell-based market is segmented into allogeneic stem cell and autologous stem cell. Allogeneic stem cell segment is sub-segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries, surgeries, acute graft-versus-host disease (AGVHD) and others. Autologous stem cell segment is sub-segmented into wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases and others.
On the basis of therapeutic application, the progenitor cell-based market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound and injuries, neurology, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), gastrointestinal diseases, surgeries and others.
On the basis of cell source, the progenitor cell-based market is segmented into adipose tissue- derived mesenchymal stem cells, bone marrow- derived mesenchymal stem cells, embryo/ cord blood stem cells and others.
On the basis of end user, the progenitor cell-based market is segmented into laboratory, hospitals, research institute and others.
Progenitor Cell-Based Market Country Level Analysis
The progenitor cell-based market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, therapeutic application, cell source and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the progenitor cell-based market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
North America dominates the progenitor cell-based market owing to the rising expenditure for the development of research and development proficiencies, surge in the government funding for regenerative medicine and favourable reimbursement scenario in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to score highest growth rate and exhibit the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is because of the rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising product launch by the market players and increasing personal disposable income.
Competitive Landscape and Progenitor Cell-Based Market Share Analysis
The major players covered in the progenitor cell-based market report are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott, Novartis AG, Baxter, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Vericel Corporation, Takara Bio Inc., Alcon Vision LLC, Cryo-Cell, Osiris and ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
