US Integrated Distribution Network Market is expected to reach USD 40.91 Billion during the forecast period to 2029

US Integrated Distribution Network Market is expected to reach USD 40.91 Billion during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated delivery networks are becoming more common in the United States due to a growing desire from providers and payers to improve quality while lowering overall patient costs in recent years. Consumer needs are changing, and health networks are transitioning to a more coordinated setting due to challenges with funding, failure to satisfy minimum volume criteria for care, and other concerns. This entails a shift in how health care is delivered and managed from the traditional model. As a result, IDNs are becoming more prevalent in the US healthcare system.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the integrated delivery network market which was USD 19.55 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 40.91 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.67% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Some of the major players operating in the integrated delivery network market are:
CommonSpirit Health (U.S)
Ascension (U.S)
Providence (U.S)
TH Medical (U.S)
Trinity Health (U.S)
Regents of the University of California (U.S)
Universal Health Services, Inc. (U.S)
CHSPSC, LLC. (U.S)
Northwell Health (U.S)
UPMC HEALTH PLAN, INC. (U.S)
Cleveland Clinic (U.S)
Baylor Scott & White Health (U.S)
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (U.S)
Sutter Health (U.S)
Adventist Health (U.S)
Integrated Delivery Network Market Dynamics
Drivers
Surging demand for accountable care and clinical integration
Healthcare institutions began focusing on outpatient settings after the affordable care act was enacted in 2010, as the federal government began offering larger incentives to care providers for outpatient facilities. As a result, the outpatient setting is gaining popularity. Furthermore, hospitals have adapted as Accountable Care Organizations in response to the growing demand for accountable care and clinical integration (ACOs). As a result, healthcare expenses are lower and treatment quality is higher. This is expected to promote the adoption of integrated healthcare services provided by IDNs and boost the growth of the market.
High prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders
The abrupt outbreak of pandemics/epidemics and the high incidence of chronic diseases and disorders (such as heart-related problems, cancer, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and neurological disorders) are driving up demand for healthcare services in the United States. Chronic disease patients will increase from 157 million in 2020 to 171 million in 2030, according to the National Health Council. IDNs are a system for organising chronic illness treatment and delivering equitable and integrated health services. As a result, patients with chronic diseases will have more treatment alternatives that are both convenient and cost-effective.
Collaborative initiatives
This approach benefit patients while also increasing possibilities for primary care physicians to communicate with specialists, hospital workers, and others. Key IDNs are collaborating on a variety of projects to strengthen their existing service portfolio and invest in research and development of new treatment options. HCA Healthcare, for instance, has teamed with Galen College of Nursing in the United States, which is projected to boost industry growth. The government's introduction of new acts, such as The Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), is also likely to boost the market growth.
Opportunities
Growing demand for value-based healthcare services and an ageing population that is more susceptible to chronic diseases will increase the demand for low-cost, well-organized healthcare systems. As a result, the IDN market in the United States will grow. Moreover, the ongoing consolidation of healthcare facilities, either by collaborations or partnerships, are expected to drive the market.
U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Scope
The integrated delivery network market is segmented on the basis of service type, type, therapeutic area and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Service Type
Vertical
Horizontal
Type
Acute Care Hospitals
Long-term Health
Specialty Clinics
Other Services
Therapeutic Area
Oncology
Interventional Cardiology
Type 2 Diabetes
Hypercholesterolemia
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Parkinson’s Disease
Psoriasis
Orthopaedic
Plastic Surgery
Others
End-User
Healthcare Facilities
Group Purchasing Organization
Pharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Companies
Integrated Delivery Network Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The integrated delivery network market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service type, type, therapeutic area and end-user as referenced above.
