Digital Behavioral Health Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period
Digital Behavioral Health Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioural health is the biology of a person's well-being, ability to function in daily life, and behaviours. People with behavioural health issues may experience depression, anxiety, stress, addiction, learning disability, and mood disorder. In this case, behavioural health services can help with treatment. The conditions can be caused by biological factors such as genetics, anatomical structures, and chemicals, or by psychological factors such as trauma. Understanding the root cause of behavioural health issues can aid in determining the best treatment strategy.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Digital Behavioural Health Services market is expected to reach the value of USD 139.93 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 8.40% during the forecast period. “Healthcare providers” accounts for the largest end user segment in the Digital Behavioural Health Services market owning to the presence of government mandates and rise in healthcare costs.
Get Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-behavioral-health-services-market
Some of the major players operating in the digital behavioural health services market are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Labs Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, athenahealth, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, The Echo Group, Meditab among others.
Digital Behavioural Health Services Market Dynamics
Drivers
The rise in the adoption of digital health monitoring
Due to the general rise in the prevalence of round-the-clock inspection of patients and health monitoring of patients, the digital health monitoring devices market is expected to expand, driving the digital behavioural health services market. The familiarity of being healthy and fit and keeping track of it through the use of digital health gears is also expected to induce mammoth scale growth in the favour of digital behavioural health services market.
The increase in the cases of sleep disorders as well as apnea
This market's growth is being attributed to a variety of factors, including rising IT technologies, the digital revolution, user-friendly graphical interfaces, mobile devices for cardiac patients, advancing wireless monitoring devices, increased care prevalence, and a greater emphasis on quality-based treatment regimens, all of which are playing a significant role in market growth and business expansion globally for digital behavioural health services. The growing number of people battling sleep disorders and the population affected by sleep apnea has contributed to the potential growth of the digital behavioural health services market. This surge in business will continue in a fruitful cycle of maximum yield for the next seven years.
Opportunities
The budget for mental health services is growing. The government is launching new initiatives to improve treatment for people with behavioural health disorders. People are not using digital methods, such as software programmes, to deal with mental health issues. All of these factors will create opportunities in the market for behavioural health services.
To get more insights into Market Analysis, browse Research Report Summary @:- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-behavioral-health-services-market
Global Digital Behavioural Health Services Market Scope
The digital behavioural health services market is segmented on the basis of technology, mhealth and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
Telecare
Telehealth
On the basis of technology, the digital behavioural health services market is segmented into telecare, telehealth. Telecare is further sub-segmented into activity monitoring, and remote medication management. Telehealth is further sub-segmented into LTC monitoring, and video consultation.
M Health
Wearables
Apps
Digital health system
On the basis of mhealth, the digital behavioural health services market is segmented into wearables, apps, and digital health system. Wearables are further is sub-segmented into BP monitors, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, and neurological monitors. Apps are further bifurcated into medical, and fitness. Digital health system is further sub-segmented into EHR, and e-prescribing system.
End User
providers
community clinics
hospitals
private practices
payers
patients
On the basis of end use, the digital Behavioural health services market is sub-segmented into providers, community clinics, hospitals, private practices, payers, and patients.
Digital Behavioural Health Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The digital behavioural Health Services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, mhealth and end use.as referenced above. The countries covered in the digital behavioural health services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the digital behavioural health services market due to a high prevalence of patients and thriving healthcare infrastructure, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the focus of various established market players on expanding their presence in this region.
Browse Complete TOC at- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-behavioral-health-services-market
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Top Healthcare Report Links:-
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glucose-analyzer-devices-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-elbow-lesion-treatment-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-postmenopausal-vaginal-atrophy-pva-drugs-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anti-slip-optical-lens-edging-discs-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pemphigus-vulgaris-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-imaging-flow-cytometer-equipment-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here