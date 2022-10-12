Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market is Valued at USD 87,745.62 Million, During the Forecast Period 2029
A wide-reaching Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
The prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is on the rise. “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is the third greatest cause of death globally, with 3.23 million deaths in 2019,” according to the WHO. The surging cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will further foster the demand for pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery, which will result in propel the market’s growth and expansion over the forecasted period.
The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market was valued at USD 53,018.64 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 87,745.62 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)” accounts for the largest growing application segment in the pulmonary respiratory drug delivery market within the forecasted period owing to the favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) along with high incidence and mortality of this disease. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Pulmonary Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Growing Respiratory Diseases
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as bronchitis, tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is the most significant factor driving the growth for this market. Additionally, the rise in smoking also results in respiratory issues, which is also expected to accelerate the market’s overall growth.
Advantages over conventional drug delivery approaches
The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery systems are ideal drug approaches compared to conventional drug delivery approaches. There are various limitations associated with traditional therapy such as late-onset of action and low efficacy. Furthermore, the benefits associated with the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery system, such as the large surface area present in alveolar sacs, high drug loading efficiency and high vascularization which makes lung an appropriate site for drug absorption are expected to boost the market’s growth.
Moreover, the rising awareness among the patients and doctors regarding chronic diseases also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The recent advancements in pulmonary drug delivery devices and methods and minimum dose requirements are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.
Opportunities
Growing Awareness and Advancements
Moreover, the technological advancement associated with the pulmonary drug delivery system coupled with government and non-government initiatives to increase awareness regarding respiratory issues are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Various investments by government and non-government organizations will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the market.
Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Scope
The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product, canister type, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Formulation Type
Device Type
Canister Type
Plain Canisters
Coated Canister
Application
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Asthma
Cystic Fibrosis
Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
E-Commerce
End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care Settings
Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, canister type, application, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market because of the presence of major key players and growing demand for diagnostic devices such as PDDS along with the increase in the level of disposable income and surging incidences of various diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and others within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing number of patients who have asthma and allergic rhinitis, surging number of research and development activities and increasing awareness by public-private organizations within the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Share Analysis
The pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market.
Some of the major players operating in the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market are
GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
3M (U.S.)
AstraZeneca (U.K.)
Merck & Co., Inc (U.S.)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.)
Bruker (U.S.)
Abbott (U.S.)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Clarke International (U.K)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
Briggs Healthcare (U.K)
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)
Research Methodology: Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
