Gelatin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period to 2029

Gelatin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARAHSTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gelatin Market or gelatine is hydrolyzed form of collagen that is usually used as a gelling agent for numerous purposes such as food, paper, cosmetics and medication. It is an amalgamation of proteins and peptides which are obtained by partial hydrolysis of collagen extracted from animals' skin, bones, and tissues.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global gelatin market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global gelatin market is tend to be around 6.75% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.83 million in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 3.09 million by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Key players operating in the global gelatin market include:
Darling Ingredients,Inc (U.S.)
Gelita AG (Germany)
Nitta Gelatin India Limited (India)
Tessenderlo (Belgium)
Trobas Gelatine B.V (Netherlands)
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd (Netherlands)
Juncà Gelatines (Spain)
ITALGEL srl (Italy)
Gelnex (Brazil)
Global Gelatin Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Demand of Choosing Healthy Lifestyle
The in-home consumption of convenience meals increased to 26% during the pandemic. Understanding the importance of health as a lifestyle choice has encouraged consumers in the F&B sector. However, in the above forecast period, the personal care category is the market's fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 5.51%, by value due to higher average protein content of 5% in gelatin than other dairy proteins like whey & milk proteins.
Preference of Collagen Consumption
The majority of the consumers prefer collagen consumption through their diet instead of taking it through injections, which is likely to yield higher product penetration in the food and beverage industry. For instance, various manufacturers namely JBS and JIANGXI COSEN BIOLOGY CO., LTD. produce bovine grade collagen for food and beverage applications. Growing demand for the mentioned products in confectionery and desserts is expected to boost the market growth.
Opportunities
Inclination Towards Healthy Food
Globally, people are inclining towards healthy and nutritious food, which is one of the primary reasons the gelatin market is witnessing growth. The various applications of gelatin is one of the main primary factors for the global gelatin market.
Advanced Clinical Research
The gelatin market are involved in research and innovation to increase the functional properties of gelatin for better efficiency. Several market players are launching new varieties of products to cope with the rising demand for gelatin in various fields.
Global Gelatin Market Scope
The global gelatin market is segmented on the basis of source, application, function, regenerative medicine. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Source
Porcine
Bovine Skin
Cattle Bone
Fish & Poultry
Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
Nutraceuticals
Others
Function
Stabilizer
Thickener
Gelling Agent
Regenerative Medicine
Wound Care
Orthopedic Applications
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Applications
Others
Gelatin Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global gelatin market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by source, application, function, regenerative medicine as referenced above. The major countries covered in the global gelatin market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Europe dominates the gelatin market due to the demand for gelatin in the production of casings for meat, the demand for medical and biomedical applications, the demand for clean-label products, and the growth in demand for naturally sourced ingredients in this region. Asia-Pacific is considered to have the most lucrative growth due to increased gelatin protein demand and obesity.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
