Cranial Clamps Market Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Player Share, Revenue and Forecast 2029

Cranial Clamps Market Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Player Share, Revenue and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, successful operation in neurosurgery procedures need rigid fixation. Cranial clamps Market refer to the medical devices that are involved in neurosurgical procedures that assists in balancing the head of the patients. A head fixation device is considered crucial in neurosurgery as it is preconditioned to allow neurosurgeons to operate. These medical devices are instruments that are specifically instruments designed to hold and stabilize the head during a neurosurgery providing better access during surgery. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cranial clamps market is expected grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the cranial clamps market are pro med instruments GmbH, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Allen Medical Systems, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mizuho, OsteoMed, STERIS plc, Manman Manufacturing Company Private Limited., Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Vizient PSO, Delta Surgical Limited, OPT SurgiSystems S.r.l., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, MEDICON, and JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION., among others.
Cranial Clamps Market Dynamics
Drivers
Surge in Number of Neurosurgeries
The surge in the number of neurosurgeries due to the rising risk factors such as trauma, and cancer among others acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of cranial clamps market.
Increase in the Prevalence of Brain Disorders
The increase prevalence of brain complications among population such as, traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), central nervous system (CNS) and brain tumors accelerate the market growth.
Use in Healthcare Applications
The high usage of cranial clamps in various procedures such as head trauma injuries, tumor removal and cerebrovascular disorders including neurodegenerative disorders and aneurysms helps in the expansion of cranial clamps market.
Use in Medical Imaging Technologies
The rise in the utilization of cranial clamps in medical imaging technologies, including skull radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scan further influence the market.
Additionally, advanced healthcare healthcare regulatory scenarios, surge in funding on healthcare infrastructure and high investment in research and development positively affect the cranial clamps market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, advancements in technology such as the development of radiolucent and sterilizable cranial clamps extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, high demand for miniaturized instruments to reduce surgical footprint will further expand the cranial clamps market.
Global Cranial Clamps Market Scope and Market Size
The cranial clamps market is segmented on the basis of design type, specialty, patient, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Design Type
Horseshoe Headrests Clamps (Sugita)
Pin Fixation Clamps (Mayfield)
On the basis of design type, the cranial clamps market is segmented into horseshoe headrests clamps (sugita) and pin fixation clamps (mayfield).
Specialty
General
Radiolucent
Sterilisable
On the basis of patient, the cranial clamps market is segmented into adult and paediatric. Adults dominate the patient segment due to the rise neurological disorders among adult patients.
Application
Surgery
Imaging
On the basis of patient, the cranial clamps market is segmented into surgery and imaging. Surgery is further segmented into neurosurgery, spine surgery and others. Surgery accounts for the largest segment owing to the increasing number of patients suffering from head trauma injuries or TBI.
End Use
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
On the basis of end use, the cranial clamps market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centres.
Cranial Clamps Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The cranial clamps market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, design type, specialty, patient, application and end use as referenced above. The countries covered in the cranial clamps market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the cranial clamps market because of the rise in the surgical procedures for tumor removal and increase in the number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in the number of skilled neurosurgeons in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
