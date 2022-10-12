Holiday Management for Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- proMX today announced the availability of Holiday Management for Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
proMX helps companies of all sizes and from different industries to implement and customize Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications. Additionally, the Microsoft partner develops add-ons to complement and extend Dynamics 365 technologies.
One of these is Holiday Management for Dynamics 365, an add-on for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations (PO) or Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation (PSA). It helps both managers and employees to manage vacations and other absences.
Managers can define their team members’ holiday allowances and always keep track of all kinds of absences in their team. They can also create lists of international, national and regional holidays and apply them to a defined group of employees according to their location.
Team members can easily request time off for a half day, a full day or several days in a row. Thanks to a mobile app, are able to check the status of their vacation requests from anywhere.
“We developed Holiday Management to support our customers with managing absences directly from within their Dynamics 365 environment,” explained Sebastian Sieber, Product Manager ISV Solutions & Project Operations Expert at proMX. “That saves time and helps to keep an overview.”
“Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use,” said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome proMX’s solution to the growing AppSource ecosystem.”
Kseniya Verpeta
