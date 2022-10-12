Genital Warts Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% and to reach USD 10,607.81 million by 2028
DBMR analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6,447.97 million in 2020.
Top Key Players of the Market:
Bausch Health Companies Inc., CryoSurgery, Inc., Merck Sharpe and Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck and Co., Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc., USA (a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.), Edge Pharma, CryoConcepts LP, CryoIQ, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cassiopea, Inc., Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Novan, Inc., BioNTech S.E., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Fotona, Orgenesis Inc., Perrigo Company plc
The Segments and Sub-Section of Genital Warts Market are shown below:
By Morphology (Cauliflower-Like, Smooth Papular, Keratotic, and Flat Warts)
By Type (Prevention, Diagnostics, Treatment)
By Cause (HPV 6, HPV 11, Others), Location (Vulva, Cervix Uteri, Urethra, Anus, Scrotum), Gender (Male and Female)
By Dosage (Cream, Gel, Ointment, Intramuscularly and Others)
By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)
By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Pharmacy Stores and Others)
Market Overview
Genitalwartsare one of the most recurrent types of sexually transmitted infections. The human papillomavirus is the virus responsible for causing genital warts. People will get infected with at least one type ofhuman papillomavirus(HPV) at some point during their lives. Genital warts affect most of the moist tissues in the genital areas of male and female patients. Although the genital infection is asymptomatic, it’s frequently recognized as genital warts due to the onset of symptoms. It is estimated that around 1% of sexually active men and women in the United States have genital warts.
Genital warts are caused due to the human papillomavirus (HPV). There are around 30-40 strains of HPV. However, only a few of the strains cause genital warts. The virus is easily transmittable through skin-to-skin contact. Hence it’s considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI). The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that people get genital warts due to the mutant activity of HPV.
The study especially covers the supply chain analysis, market size growth rate in several scenarios. Then, the report also provides important distinguishing information regarding each of the market segments. These segments are analyzed further on different fronts such as historical performance, market size contributions, market share, and expected rate of growth.
Genital Warts Market Country Level Analysis
The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate in these regions, covering:
U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.
Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand
Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)
The report answers various key questions related to Genital Warts market Trends and outlook :-
How the Sales growth will unfold for global Genital Warts market in the years ahead?
What is assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market?How the outlook of end users will impact the market Sales?
In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints?
Which regions are believed to witness highest growth in upcoming years?
Which country and region capture the largest market in Global Genital Warts market Demand?
Which products are expected to witness lucrative Sales growth during assessment period?
What are historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries?
What are current on-going market trends, current and predictable size of the Genital Warts market from the perspective of both value and volume?
