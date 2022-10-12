Burn Care Market Expected to Reach USD 3.99 billion by 2029, with Drivers, Trends and Forecast
Global burn care market expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Global Burn Care Market” the new research report adds to Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report is spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Burn Care Market analysis document is created by thoroughly understanding the business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With Burn Care Market research document, it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This industry report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report. The winning Burn Care Market report not only gives the advantage to develop the business but also helps to outshine the competition.
Global burn care market was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The �thermal burns� accounts for the largest burn type segment in the burn care market within the forecasted period owing to the high incidence of fire-related burn injuries. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Burns are injuries caused by heat exposure, which can be electrical, chemical, electromagnetic or thermal energy. The severity of a burn damage is determined by its size and depth. First-degree, second-degree, and third-degree burns are the three forms of burns. The severity of the burn damage determines how it is treated. Burn care items are used to relieve pain, minimize the risk of scarring, remove dead tissue, prevent infection, and restore function.
Major Key Players: Burn Care Market
Smith+Nephew (U.K.), M�lnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Convatec Inc. (U.K.), 3M (U.S.), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Medtronic (Ireland), Accell Group, (Netherlands), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., (U.S), B. Braun Melsungen AG, (Germany), Cardinal Health., (U.S), DeRoyal Industries, (U.S), Hollister, (U.S), Integra LifeSciences Corporation, (U.S), Medline Industries, Inc., (U.S), PAUL HARTMANN AG, (Germany), and Essity Aktiebolag (Sweden)
Global Burn Care Market Scope
The burn care market is segmented on the basis of product, skin grafts, depth of burn, burn type, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Advanced Burn Care Products
Biologics
Traditional Burn Care Products
Other Burn Care Products
On the basis of product, the burn care market is segmented into advanced burn care products, biologics, traditional burn care products and other burn care products.
Skin Grafts
Split-thickness
Full-thickness Grafts
On the basis of skin grafts, the burn care market is segmented into split-thickness and full-thickness grafts.
Depth of Burn
Minor
Partial-thickness
Full-thickness Burn
On the basis of depth of burn, the burn care market is segmented into minor, partial-thickness and full-thickness burn.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Burn Care Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Burn Care Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
