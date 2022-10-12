DrKumo CEO Kelly Nguyen Promotes Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring in SOCAP22
DrKumo CEO Kelly Nguyen joins SOCAP22 to promote the benefits of real-time and continuous remote patient monitoring with disease management program capabilities
We call on everyone to join us in this effort to build a better world for all by improving healthcare access and quality of care through home health monitoring.”BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo and Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) 2020 North America Fellow, joins SOCAP22, the largest and most diverse impact investing community in the world, to present the benefits of real-time continuous remote patient monitoring (RPM) services for healthcare providers and patients with acute and chronic diseases in the event’s CWI Founder Showcase on October 18, 2022.
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO, DrKumo Inc.
We call on everyone to join us in this effort to build a better world for all by improving healthcare access and quality of care through home health monitoring... we developed the world’s first RPM that supports disease management programs on wearable devices and secure mobile application enabling live health data streaming for timely diagnosis and medical intervention,” said Dr. Kelly Nguyen.
“This will help ensure that everyone has access to the quality care they need, no matter where they are in the world.” The DrKumo CEO added.
DrKumo is a multi-awarded RPM company known for Disease Management Programs (DMPs) and live health data transmission from RPM medical devices to a cloud-based platform.
SOCAP is connecting people to create real changes our world needs. Dr. Kelly Nguyen will be a part of the collaboration to impact changes in healthcare and save more lives through RPM. For more than 15 years, SOCAP has been the flagship event for the impact economy, gathering more than 100,000 people since its first event.
This year, SOCAP22 will be coming back in person, from October17-20, 2022 in San Francisco.
About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.
DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s RPM and DMP technology enable patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and support healthcare providers with real-time intelligence for timely intervention. DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care across the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrKumoOfficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrKumoOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkumo.official/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/drkumo
About SOCAP22
SOCAP convenes the largest and most diverse impact investing community in the world. For more than 15 years, the SOCAP conference has been the flagship event and leading convener in the impact economy, gathering more than 100,000 people since our first event. This is the largest, action-oriented gathering where investors, entrepreneurs, and social impact leaders come together to accelerate progress against the world’s toughest challenges through market-based solutions.
Official Website: https://socapglobal.com/
Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc
+ 18664356447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology