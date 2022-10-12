Save the Planet! Eat a Politician Cookbook
A satirical cookbook, to permanently change the behavior of self-serving, dishonest, and corrupt politicians.
“Save the Planet! Eat a Politician Cookbook” Politicians have been eating the public’s lunch for a long time and now it’s time to turn the tables on them.”PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company, Kryptomonium, has released a satirical cookbook, to permanently change the behavior of self-serving, dishonest, and corrupt politicians.
— Kreego and Enki
Politicians have been eating the public’s lunch for a long time and now it’s time to turn the tables on them.
In “Save the Planet! Eat a Politician Cookbook” both parties are equally roasted, scrambled, baked and BBQ’d with endorphin releasing recipes. The first edition is dedicated to House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden. 24 illustrated pages document how they can finally serve the American citizens instead of themselves, their families, and their cronies.
In the insane new era of hyper-polarized politics where the sane must appear insane, we bring you the co-authors who claim to be the Anunnaki Brothers: the original Alien Lizards from the Planet Nibiru. They have returned to Earth to bring about a new era of enlightenment, truth, and a reinvigorated sense of humor to humanity, which will help prevent the next mass extinction (currently referred to as the Anthropocene).
Their cookbook is based on the sacred Nibiru ritual, “Nomomofo,” which ensures that politicians always tell the truth, perform their duties in the interest of the electorate, and rarely stay for more than two terms in office. This book has been on the best seller list for the past ten millennia on their home planet.
The authors also profess that they have channeled the spirit of the 18th century satirist Dean Jonathan Swift who has approved this publication for immediate distribution on Earth. He opined prior to dissipating, “I have no doubt that these politicians will make a most delicious, nourishing and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled; and I make no doubt that it will equally serve in a parmigiana or barbecue.”
This cookbook also urges the American public to support the “Save the Country! Eat a Politician Bill” that is ready to be submitted to the 117th Congress, which if placed into law, stipulates that politicians who are corrupt or self-serving shall voluntarily serve themselves to the public by falling on the proverbial sword.
The authors Krrrrrrrrreegenlil (Kreego with rolling r) and Enki, are available to be interviewed virtually via Zoom or in corporeal form in NYC upon request to discuss the cookbook, their political movement, the Anthropocene, or how they are going to reinvigorate humor worldwide.
To request an interview or press packet, call the Anunnaki Brothers at (833) RU4-REAL which is (833) 784-7325 or email Kreego and Enki at community@Kryptomonium.io.
Kreego and Enki
Kryptomonium LLC
+1 (833) 784-7325
community@kryptomonium.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Anunnaki Bros 1st Day Back on Earth