Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,551 in the last 365 days.

Official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, October 11 - On October 11, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on an official visit.

The official welcoming ceremony for the high-ranking guest took place at the Palace of the Nation.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, warmly and sincerely welcomed the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and invited him to the honorary pedestal.

The meeting ceremony continued with the report of the commander of the guard of honor, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the passage of the heads of state in front of the guard of honor, the expression of respect of the high-ranking guest to the State Flag of Tajikistan, acquaintance with the official delegations of both sides and ended with a solemn march of the guard of honor units in front of the heads of the two states.

You just read:

Official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Republic of Tajikistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.