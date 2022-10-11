Official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, October 11 - On October 11, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan on an official visit.

The official welcoming ceremony for the high-ranking guest took place at the Palace of the Nation.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, warmly and sincerely welcomed the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and invited him to the honorary pedestal.

The meeting ceremony continued with the report of the commander of the guard of honor, the performance of the national anthems of the two countries, the passage of the heads of state in front of the guard of honor, the expression of respect of the high-ranking guest to the State Flag of Tajikistan, acquaintance with the official delegations of both sides and ended with a solemn march of the guard of honor units in front of the heads of the two states.