ETECH GLOBAL SERVICES WRAPS UP ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL WORKSHOP AT THE 2022 CUSTOMER CONTACT WEEK IN NASHVILLE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services concluded another successful workshop at the Customer Contact Week Nashville where the team discussed the different ways to make effective use of data for delivering enhanced Agent and Customer experiences. It was a highly interactive and information-driven week at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Nashville.
During Etech’s workshop titled “Data-Driven Humans: The Synergy of Culture & Data”, the attendees learned why to adopt a data-driven culture and when used effectively how data can transform your Agent and Customer experiences.
Throughout the week, attendees have discussed one-on-one with our Etech Industry Experts:
· How to derive actionable insights from data
· How to leverage a data-driven culture to boost agent and customer retention
· How to eliminate the silos
· Proven techniques to improve Contact Center Agility, Conversion, Customer and Agent Experience
· What are the analytical tools imperative to Contact Center success
“For two decades now, Etech has been consistently helping businesses to create an impact in their Customer and Agent Experiences using the power of Data Analytics. The responses we received from our customers made us want to share the knowledge with the Customer Experience industry and help provide companies with the right CX technology and tools. Customer Contact Week is one of our avenues to share the knowledge and expertise to help grow the customer experience industry. We were humbled by the overwhelming response to our session at CCW Nashville. I am proud of our team and the difference they are making for so many of our customers and future customers." said Matt Rocco, Etech’s President & CEO.
To learn more about Etech's capabilities and CX industry contributions, visit their website or simply schedule a call.
Veronica Chimney
