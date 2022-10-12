Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 13, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Clark
|Village of Catawba
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Clark-Shawnee Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Crawford
|Crawford County Transportation Improvement District
5/27/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Village of Amanda
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fayette
|Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Gallia
|Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Amberley
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Licking
|Village of Buckeye Lake
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Village of Middleport
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Monroe Water Systems
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|Pike Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Village of Beaver
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|City of Streetsboro
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Lexington Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|SERS Examination
|Lexington Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|STRS Examination
|Ross
|Ross County Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Village of Dalton
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Springfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.