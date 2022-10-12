Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Clark Village of Catawba
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Clark-Shawnee Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Crawford Crawford County Transportation Improvement District
5/27/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Village of Amanda
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fayette Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Gallia Harrison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Amberley
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Licking Village of Buckeye Lake
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Meigs Village of Middleport
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Monroe Water Systems
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry Pike Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Village of Beaver
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage City of Streetsboro
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Richland Lexington Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 SERS Examination
Lexington Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 STRS Examination
Ross Ross County Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Wayne Village of Dalton
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Springfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

