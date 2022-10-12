Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clark Village of Catawba

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Clark-Shawnee Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Crawford Crawford County Transportation Improvement District

5/27/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Village of Glenwillow

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

City of Pepper Pike

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Fairfield Village of Amanda

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Fayette Fayette County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Gallia Harrison Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Amberley

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Licking Village of Buckeye Lake

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Jefferson Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Meigs Village of Middleport

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Monroe Water Systems

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Pike Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Pike Village of Beaver

1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Financial Audit IPA

Portage City of Streetsboro

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Richland Lexington Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 SERS Examination Lexington Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 STRS Examination Ross Ross County Health District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Akron Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Wayne Village of Dalton

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Springfield Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fort Meigs Union Cemetery

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit