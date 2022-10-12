Terra Star to expand in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs

Terra Star, LLC, a manufacturer of polyethylene pipe products, announced today that it will build a new production facility in Rogersville, investing up to $5 million and creating 31 new jobs. Terra Star is locating its manufacturing capabilities in Webster County to meet the growing needs of the construction and utility markets.

“Terra Star’s expansion in Rogersville is great news for the community and our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our efforts to strengthen Missouri’s economy are continuing to attract new investments that create good jobs for Missourians. We welcome Terra Star and are excited to see their expansion and success in southwest Missouri.”

Terra Star aspires to be a top producer for construction and utility users nationwide and will serve these markets through its polyethylene piping products.

“This project was made possible by owners who trust our local community, which is where my partners and I grew up and is special to us all,” said Doug Jungers, President of Terra Star. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the region, but it also allows us to reinvest in a place that is dear to us. We look forward to establishing production operations in the welcoming community of Rogersville and Webster County, which has supported Terra Star to get this project started for us to grow and succeed.”

“We’re grateful for the positive impact Terra Star’s expansion will have for its local community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. ”We thank each of our partners who made this project a reality and look forward to Terra Star’s further growth and contribution to our state’s manufacturing industry.”

For this expansion, Terra Star will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company will also be assisted by the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) program through Webster County.

About Terra Star, LLC

Terra Star is a company dedicated to producing high quality polyethylene piping products for the construction and utility industries. Terra Star’s line of products include multiple sizes and lengths of piping systems to accommodate the growing need for the updating and expansion of the nation’s infrastructure. Terra Star will create an environment of dedicated, hard-working employees who take pride in making products to be used nationwide.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

About the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) Program

To be eligible for local real property tax abatement, businesses must meet the requirements of the zone. Businesses interested in locating in one of Missouri's current Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) program can learn more about incentives offered by local municipalities by reaching out directly to the zone authorities.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.