Chef Sean Confirmed as GRAMMYⓇ Contender for ‘Best Rap Performance’

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Sean is confirmed as a GRAMMY® Contender for “Best Rap Performance” for his single, “Runaway,” featuring Ben Official and Bz Bwai. “Runaway” is just one of the many hit tracks on his recent album, “My Life”. The award-winning rapper debuted his first solo EP in late April, introducing 18 hits including “Flex Off” and “Oh My God.” With “Runaway” landing on international music charts, the multi-talented hip-hop artist, songwriter, producer, and actor is preparing for this new opportunity. In addition, Chef Sean has been honored as “Artist of the Year” by the Core DJ Association.

“I put so much of myself into this album - blood, sweat, tears and hundreds of hours putting it together,” shares Chef Sean. “It feels incredible to get so much love back from the industry and the fans who keep me going”.“Runaway” is climbing the Mediabase “Rhythmic Chart”. It also appeared on Music Week’s “Black Music Chart” on September 29th alongside Tyga, Beyonce, and Lil Nas X.

Other standout tracks on the album include features by Atlanta hit-maker OG Maco, Jeremih, Blake Kelly, Harmony Samuels, Tin Man on the Beat, Ray Garrison, and SLICK music, and Ukrainian producer Luvre.

Catch Chef Sean’s latest LP, “My Life,” on all streaming platforms. Watch the “Runaway” video on YouTube. VisitChef Sean @TheRealChefSean on Instagram.

# # #

About Chef Sean:
Sean “Chef Sean” Christopher is a multi-talented hip hop artist, songwriter, producer, and actor. Introduced to feature film performance at age 12 alongside Hollywood A-listers Forest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett-Smith. Sean’s latest movie project includes a starring role in addition to writing/performing the film’s title track. A consistently successful hip hop artist, Chef Sean built his reputation writing, producing, and performing on four albums before releasing his debut album, including the single “Flex Off.” His accolades also include performing sold-out live shows alongside top industry names. To discover more about Chef Sean, follow @TheRealChefSean on Instagram.

