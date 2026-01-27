Vickie Riggs Designs Debuts Bespoke Jewelry on Paris Runway Supporting Carboxy Couture—A Women-Led Global Collaboration

During Couture Fashion Week and IMCAS World Congress, two women-founded brands unite to redefine luxury, recovery, and creative support on a global stage

PARIS, EUROPE, FRANCE, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed designer Vickie Riggs will take a leading role in CARBOXY COUTURE, an immersive Paris debut presented by CO2Lift® , during the convergence of Couture Fashion Week Paris and the IMCAS World Congress.Riggs will style and dress the models in her bespoke collection, anchoring the fashion presentation with original designs that translate regeneration, movement, and transformation into couture form. Her presence positions CARBOXY COUTURE as both a creative and cultural moment—one driven by women founders choosing collaboration over competition and elevating one another through aligned vision.Hosted by Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Inc. and founder of CO2Lift, CARBOXY COUTURE brings together leaders from fashion, regenerative science, wellness, and the creative industries for an intimate evening designed to spark dialogue, visibility, and meaningful connection.At the heart of the experience is a shared philosophy: what happens beneath the surface defines the outcome.For CO2Lift, recovery is essential to clinical results.For Vickie Riggs, intention defines impact in design.Together, the brands present a unified narrative—support is not secondary, it is foundational.The evening program includes:- A moderated panel discussion on regenerative innovation in aesthetic medicine, led by Dr. Heather Brennan and featuring Dr. Jeanine Downie, Dr. Matt Stefanelli, and Dr. Gustavo Leibaschoff- A conceptual fashion presentation styled and designed by Vickie Riggs, inspired by the physical and sensory elements of carboxy therapy—oxygenation, circulation, pressure, release, and renewal- A private international networking mixer connecting global innovators, tastemakers, and industry leadersRiggs’ designs serve as a visual and emotional interpretation of regeneration, transforming scientific principles into sculptural silhouettes, intentional textures, and expressive movement. The presentation reinforces recovery not as an afterthought, but as an active, powerful process—mirroring the values that define both brands.Set in Paris, a global epicenter of culture, science, and fashion, CARBOXY COUTURE represents a modern model of luxury—one rooted in integrity, expertise, and women-led collaboration. Rather than existing as isolated brands, CO2Liftand Vickie Riggs demonstrate how aligned leadership can create ecosystems of support that expand visibility, deepen impact, and reshape global conversations.The event will be hosted at Uma Nota Paris, selected for its intimate atmosphere and ability to guide guests seamlessly from insight to expression to connection.Special thanks to Aerolase for their support of CARBOXY COUTURE and their continued commitment to innovation in aesthetic medicine.About Vickie RiggsVickie Riggs is an internationally respected fashion designer known for her bespoke creations, architectural silhouettes, and emotionally resonant design language. Her work bridges couture craftsmanship with conceptual storytelling, positioning fashion as an experience rooted in intention, movement, and meaning. For further information please visit vickieriggsdesigns.com and follow @VickieRiggsDesignsAbout CO2LiftCO2Liftis a globally recognized leader in topical carboxy therapy, clinically proven to support tissue oxygenation, skin recovery, and regenerative processes. Trusted by licensed providers worldwide, CO2Liftis redefining recovery as an essential component of modern professional care.Not skincare. Professional treatment support.MEDIA RSVP & PRESS SUBMISSIONSMedia, industry professionals, and invited guests are encouraged to submit requests for attendance, interviews, and coverage consideration.To RSVP or request media access:Email: BRITTNEY@THEJKOAGENCY.COMSubject Line: PARIS RSVP CARBOXY COUTURE X VICKIE RIGGSApproved attendees will receive full event details, timing, and access information upon confirmation.

