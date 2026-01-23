Technology Expert and Mental Health Advocate Greg Hitchcock Releases 'The Spirit: Volume I – The Beginning'

Hitchcock Expands Global Leadership in Tech, Storytelling, and Mental Health

GLOVERSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Hitchcock, award-winning journalist, technology expert, author, and U.S. Army veteran, is expanding his global influence at the intersection of technology, mental health, and storytelling with the release of The Spirit: Volume I – The Beginning and his recent invitation to speak at an international women’s mental health conference.With more than 25 years of experience in journalism and digital media, Hitchcock has built a reputation as a trusted voice on how technology shapes human behavior, leadership, and mental wellbeing. His work examines the emotional and psychological consequences of innovation—particularly in high-performance environments where burnout, identity strain, and mental health challenges are often overlooked.Hitchcock’s latest release, The Spirit: Volume I – The Beginning, continues his groundbreaking use of graphic storytelling to explore trauma, resilience, moral responsibility, and healing. More than a comic, the series serves as a cultural commentary on how modern systems—technological, institutional, and psychological—impact the human experience.“Technology moves faster than our emotional infrastructure,” Hitchcock explains. “Storytelling gives us a way to slow down, reflect, and reconnect—to ourselves and to each other.”As a U.S. Army veteran living with schizoaffective disorder, Hitchcock speaks with authenticity and authority about mental health in tech-driven cultures, leadership roles, and creative industries. His perspective has made him a sought-after speaker for technology conferences, mental health summits, women’s leadership events, and veteran advocacy forums, where he addresses topics such as innovation fatigue, resilience under pressure, creativity as regulation, and the future of ethical storytelling.His invitation to speak at an international women’s mental health conference underscores the growing relevance of his work in spaces where emotional labor, leadership, and technological demands intersect. Hitchcock’s approach emphasizes compassion without fragility, resilience without romanticizing struggle, and innovation grounded in humanity.Recognized by leading journalism and cultural institutions, Hitchcock continues to demonstrate how media and technology—when used responsibly—can be powerful tools for education, connection, and healing.The Spirit: Volume I – The Beginning is now available on Amazon.ABOUT GREG HITCHCOCKGreg Hitchcock is an award-winning journalist, technology expert, author, and U.S. Army veteran whose work explores the intersection of technology, mental health, and storytelling. With over 25 years in digital media and innovation, and lived experience with mental illness, he is a trusted voice on resilience, burnout, and the human impact of modern systems. Greg is the author of The Spirit comic series and an international speaker on ethical storytelling and mental health.Media Inquiries, Speaking Engagements, and Partnerships:The JKO Agency LLCBrittney@thejkoagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.