E Med Spa Hits 10-Year Milestone, Expands San Diego Footprint with Rancho Bernardo Debut

Family-Owned Medical Spa Marks a Decade of Trusted, Results-Driven Treatments While Meeting Growing Demand for Accessible, Physician-Guided Aesthetic Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E Med Spa , a trusted, family-owned medical aesthetics destination in San Diego, is proud to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of delivering high-quality, results-driven treatments rooted in expertise, integrity, and personalized care. With its flagship location in Rancho San Diego and a newly opened second location in Rancho Bernardo, E Med Spa continues to meet the evolving needs of San Diego’s diverse and discerning clientele.At a time when the aesthetic industry is saturated with quick-fix solutions and inconsistent standards, E Med Spa has carved out a powerful niche: providing medically supervised, highly customized treatments that prioritize both safety and long-term results. This approach has positioned the brand as a go-to destination for clients seeking natural-looking enhancements guided by experienced professionals.“For us, it’s never been about trends; it’s about trust, education, and delivering real results for our clients,” said Sajia Hamidi, founder of E Med Spa. “Celebrating 10 years is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the relationships we’ve built and the confidence our community has placed in us.”A Trusted Name in San Diego Aesthetic CareSince opening its doors in Rancho San Diego, E Med Spa has become known for its elevated client experience and comprehensive service offerings, including:Advanced injectables (Botox, dermal fillers)- Medical-grade skincare treatments- Laser therapies and skin rejuvenation- Body contouring solutions- Customized anti-aging and wellness protocolsEvery treatment is performed or overseen by highly trained, licensed professionals, ensuring a level of clinical precision and safety that sets E Med Spa apart in a crowded marketplace.Meeting a Growing Demand for Credible, Personalized AestheticsSan Diego’s aesthetic clientele is increasingly seeking providers who combine medical credibility with a personalized, concierge-level experience. E Med Spa fills this gap by offering tailored treatment plans based on individual goals, lifestyle, and long-term outcomes—rather than one-size-fits-all solutions.The expansion into Rancho Bernardo reflects both the brand’s growth and the rising demand for trusted aesthetic providers in North County. The new location brings the same standard of excellence to a broader audience while maintaining the intimate, client-focused approach that has defined the brand for the past decade.Family-Owned, Community-FocusedAs a family-owned business, E Med Spa has remained deeply rooted in the San Diego community. This foundation has fostered a culture of care, consistency, and accountability; values that resonate strongly with clients who are looking for more than just a transactional experience.“Our clients are like family to us,” added Sajia Hamidi. “That’s what makes this milestone so special, we’ve grown alongside our community, and we’re just getting started.”Anniversary Celebration and What’s NextTo commemorate its 10-year milestone, E Med Spa will be announcing a series of exclusive events, promotions, and community activations in the coming months. Clients and community members are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements celebrating this major achievement.Locations:- Rancho San Diego (Flagship Location): 11828 Rancho Bernardo Rd #105, San Diego, CA 92128- Rancho Bernardo (New Location): 2650 Jamacha Rd Suite 133, El Cajon, CA 92019About E Med SpaE Med Spa is a premier, family-owned medical aesthetics practice based in San Diego, California, specializing in advanced, results-driven treatments that enhance natural beauty. With a focus on safety, education, and personalized care, E Med Spa has built a reputation as a trusted provider for clients seeking high-quality aesthetic services. Celebrating 10 years of excellence, the brand continues to expand its footprint while maintaining its commitment to integrity, innovation, and community.

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