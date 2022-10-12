Home Spa Intercontinental Wins Fiji’s Best Resort Spa 2022 Award

Spa InterContinental at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa becomes part of an exclusive community of the finest brands in the spa and wellness industry.

5th October 2022 (Natadola, Fiji): Spa InterContinental at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has received the award for “Fiji’s Best Resort Spa 2022” at the 8th annual World Spa Awards. The World Spa Awards celebrate and reward spa and wellness tourism excellence through the annual awards programme. The aim is to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism.

Spa InterContinental was nominated amongst six other premium resort spas in Fiji, and the voting process ran for 12 weeks ending 25th July. During the voting window, industry professionals, the media and spa consumers are invited to vote for the brands they consider the best in spa and wellness.

Lachlan Walker, Area General – South Pacific, InterContinental Hotels Group, said: “The World Spa Awards recognise remarkable achievements in delivering consistent, exceptional experiences in the global luxury space; thus, getting recognised by them is an honour for the hotel. It is excellent to open up to our local and international guests after a hiatus of 20 months and celebrate this achievement. I congratulate our colleagues at Spa InterContinental for their hard work, passion and dedication to providing True Hospitality to the highest standards.”

A haven of peace and relaxation, Spa InterContinental presents guests with the perfect getaway for wellness breaks. Combining Asian, Eastern and Western treatment methods to bring balance to mind, body and soul, the wide range of spa experiences and the caring touch of qualified therapists makes Spa InterContinental one of the best Fiji resorts for a spa vacation filled with relaxation.

“The recognition makes us very proud. Since reopening international borders in December, we have received excellent feedback from guests at Spa InterContinental. It is a fantastic honour to receive such a prestigious award on behalf of the dedicated colleagues at Spa InterContinental who work to deliver True Hospitality,” commented Kalpana Devi, Spa Manager, Spa InterContinental. “We sincerely thank all the industry professionals and guests who have supported us to be Fiji’s Best Resort Spa.”

The Spa features a Wai Zone – Fijian for water, the essence of life; this pre- and post-treatment area offers Aqua therapy with water in all three states – gas, liquid and solid. The treatment includes access to the steam area, hydrotherapy Jacuzzi and Fiji’s first ice room.

Spa InterContinental has nine dedicated treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge for pre- and posttreatment, steam showers, Wai Zone, room with a private plunge pool, and it operates daily from 8.00 AM – 6.30 PM. Bookings can be made by phone at +679 673 3300 or by email at Spa.Fiji@ihg.com.

For more information, please visit www.fiji.intercontinental.com or social media @InterConFiji.