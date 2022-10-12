Home Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award “

#10 In Best Resort, Australia & South Pacific”

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji recognized as the #10 Best Resort in Australia/South Pacific.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We are grateful to those who have joined us this year and truly honoured to be named one of the best resorts in Australia & the South Pacific. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the team’s warm genuine service and the outstanding experience on offer at Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji” said Christopher Southwick, Resort Owner.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue.