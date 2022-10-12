Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,548 in the last 365 days.

Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award “

#10 In Best Resort, Australia & South Pacific”

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji recognized as the #10 Best Resort in Australia/South Pacific.

More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We are grateful to those who have joined us this year and truly honoured to be named one of the best resorts in Australia & the South Pacific. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the team’s warm genuine service and the outstanding experience on offer at Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji” said Christopher Southwick, Resort Owner.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue.

You just read:

Royal Davui Island Resort, Fiji Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Award “

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.