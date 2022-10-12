ADVISOR ANDREW MARTIN NAMED TO FORBES’ TOP FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS BEST-IN-STATE LIST 2022
Andrew Martin, a financial advisor in Pensacola, has been named to Forbes’ 2022 Best-in-State list for the Top Financial Security Professionals in the nation.PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Martin, a financial advisor in Pensacola, Florida, has been named to Forbes’ 2022 Best-in-State list for the Top Financial Security Professionals in the nation. Recipients of this recognition were chosen by an independent research firm that conducted interviews and reviewed the professionals’ credentials, compliance records, client retention rates, and other factors.
Mr. Martin is the Founder and President of Atlas Financial Strategies, LLC, a financial planning practice that helps business owners, individuals, and families make strategic decisions with their finances. With more than ten years of industry experience, Mr. Martin has earned a reputation for providing much-needed education, guidance, and accountability for his clients. He’s passionate about simplifying complex concepts, and he specializes in helping business owners achieve both their personal and professional financial goals.
“It’s an honor to be named one of the best in Florida,” said Mr. Martin. “I love what I do, and my team and I work very hard to support and empower our clients. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us and the people we serve.”
Andrew Martin is a financial adviser who has a passion for helping clients gain clarity about their financial plan and helping them find creative solutions to address their needs. He strives to provide the highest quality service and holds the strong relationships he has with clients in high regard. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of South Alabama, and he lives in the Pensacola area with his wife and two children. To learn more about Mr. Martin and Atlas Financial Strategies, LLC, visit AtlasFinancialStrategies.com.
Andrew Martin is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Atlas Financial Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
Data provided by SHOOK®Research, LLC.Data as of 12/31/21.
Source: Forbes.com (July, 2022).
Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings (including the Best-In-State Financial Security Professional rankings), which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management, sales figures, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.
