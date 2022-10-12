Crowe & Dunlevy Attorneys Speak at the Environmental Federation of Oklahoma’s Annual Meeting

Don Shandy and Tim Sowecke discuss the WVA v. EPA SCOTUS decision, mitigating environmental risk, and employee safety

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crowe & Dunlevy attorneys are speaking at the Environmental Federation of Oklahoma’s (EFO) 31st Annual Meeting & Trade Show on October 11-12, 2022, at the Reed Conference Center in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Donald Shandy and Tim Sowecke, both members of the firm's Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Practice Group, will discuss health, safety, and environmental regulations that impact Oklahoma businesses. Shandy's panel will review the WVA v. EPA SCOTUS decision while Sowecke will be speaking on a health and safety panel focused on mitigating environmental risks and protecting employees.

More than 250 environmental managers, regulators, and consultants are scheduled to attend the event, which is focused on providing up-to-date technologies and information to environmental, safety, and compliance professionals.

Speakers include safety and environmental personnel from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment, Oklahoma State University, and private sector.

Crowe & Dunlevy's environment practice includes experienced attorneys in all aspects of environmental laws and regulations, including state and federal regulatory compliance analysis and permit applications, environmental litigation, insurance litigation for environmental claims, underground storage tank regulatory compliance, Clean Water Act compliance for publicly owned water treatments systems, and water use permitting and compliance with the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.


Meet Donald Shandy

For more than a century, Crowe & Dunlevy has provided comprehensive legal services to clients ranging from individuals to Fortune 500 companies across the nation and the world. With offices in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Dallas, the firm offers counsel in nearly 30 practice areas.

