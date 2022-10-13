Fivestar Throwdown Skateboarding Competition Launches This Weekend at City Walk Skatepark
Last Chance Qualifier Event This Friday, Finals on SaturdayHANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports technology startup Fivestar and Action Park Alliance will host the Fivestar Throwdown 2022 this coming weekend, October 14-15, at the newly opened City Walk Skatepark in Birmingham, Alabama. One of the largest skateboarding events in the U.S., the Fivestar Throwdown is expected to draw thousands of skateboarding enthusiasts from around the country to watch skateboarders compete for $5,000 in prizes.
The Throwdown begins on Friday, October 14 with registration at 6 p.m. for a last-chance qualifier event. The finals on Saturday, October 15 kick-off at 3 p.m. Four winners from qualifier events held in September, and an additional winner selected as a wildcard rider by pro-skateboarders and Fivestar athletes Deon Harris and Ryan Decenzo through the Fivestar “Video Star” contest, will be among the participants. Winners of the qualifying events include:
• Greyson Beal, 22, Kennesaw, GA
• Zack Gray, 27, Cathedral City, CA
• Joshua Herrera, 18, Colton, CA
• Alfred Llamas, 18, Rialto, CA
• Judah Tollin, 17, Grand Prairie, TX
“We are thrilled that the Throwdown is finally here and that, together with Action Park Alliance, we’re able to bring some of the best skateboarding talent from around the states to compete at City Walk Skatepark,” says Erin McNeally, CEO, Fivestar. “Creativity, ingenuity, and gutsiness are reflected in both the city of Birmingham and the sport of skateboarding, and we’re looking forward to not only sharing this exciting event with the local community, but also with the world through the Fivestar App.”
“City Walk, the Alabama Department of Transportation and the BJCC are thrilled the Fivestar Throwdown last chance qualifier and finals will be held at City Walk Skatepark. The investment made by the Alabama Department of Transportation to design and construct a skatepark that would be a regional draw and capable of hosting competition events is being realized only a short period of time since opening,” says Tad Snider, Executive Director and CEO of the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority. “The excitement, hype, and attention the Fivestar Throwdown brings has us all excited for the future of City Walk Skatepark. We are looking forward to a fantastic competition with some outstanding skaters.”
In addition to the prize purse, contestants can compete for the Faith Skate People’s Choice Award via the Fivestar App. Anyone, anywhere, using the Fivestar App can view and rate the best highlights from the Throwdown. The winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive a $500 gift certificate to Faith Skate Supply in Birmingham.
Operated by Action Park Alliance, City Walk Skatepark is part of the new City Walk BHAM linear park that stretches for 10 blocks underneath the elevated section of Interstate Highway 59/20 through downtown Birmingham. The 57,000-square-foot City Walk Skatepark is the fifth largest skatepark in America and features bowls, handrails, quarter pipes, and more.
The Fivestar App is now free to download and available on all Android and iOS devices. Search Fivestar Highlights on Google Play or the Apple App store. Watch and rate the Throwdown highlights on the Fivestar App using the #fivestarthrowdown hashtag.
ABOUT FIVESTAR APP
Fivestar App is the world’s first sports highlight rating app, allowing athletes and sports enthusiasts to share, view, and rate the best sports highlights. The app is the only digital platform focused solely on sports highlights and guarantees a positive environment with no comments allowed. Fivestar empowers athletes at all levels, across all sports, to get recognized and rated by a network of peers, fans, coaches, and pro athletes. Download the Fivestar App to experience the sports world like never before! Learn more at FivestarApp.com.
