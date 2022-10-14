Submit Release
Pacific Mesothelioma Center hosts its 11th Annual Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma

The Pacific Mesothelioma Center at The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute

Group photo of this year's walkers on the City View Trail at Kenneth Hahn Park

Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma Presenting Sponsor Worthington & Caron, PC

The Pacific Mesothelioma Center raised $103,124 for its mesothelioma research program at its annual walk.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute hosted its 11th Annual Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 25th. PMC offered both an in-person and virtual option for the walk and had nearly 200 walkers walking united in four different countries.

PMC’s annual Walk/Hike for Mesothelioma raises money for the crucial mesothelioma research of Scientific Advisor Dr. Robert B. Cameron, a world expert on mesothelioma. Mesothelioma, a rare cancer of the lining of the lungs, is caused by asbestos exposure. Only 3,000 Americans are diagnosed with mesothelioma each year.

Fundraising teams like Team Chuck Jarvis Sr. and Team Maddox were formed by the friends and family of Charles “Chuck” Jarvis Sr. and Richard “Dick” Maddox who unfortunately lost their battles with mesothelioma. This year’s walk had 23 teams formed by those impacted by mesothelioma and many teams walked virtually in support of the Pacific Mesothelioma Center.

"For the past 11 years Team Chuck Jarvis have participated in the mesothelioma walk and have raised over $150,000 for mesothelioma research. This year we had 29 walkers from the West Coast to the Midwest to the East Coast and several walked virtually. We are always happy to raise funds for PMC and everyone has fun,” said Sonia Jarvis-Bayek, team captain of Team Chuck Jarvis Sr.

Presenting Sponsor Worthington & Caron, PC and Platinum Sponsor Frost Law Firm, PC joined in person to walk at Kenneth Hahn Park with their teams.

“After two years of virtual events, it was nice to be back on the dusty trail for this year’s hike. It was great reconnecting with old friends and meeting new friends dedicated to PMC’s vital mission of improving outcomes for mesothelioma patients. Thanks to everyone who participated,” said John Caron of Worthington & Caron, PC.

The in person walk at Kenneth Hahn kicked off at Burke Roche Point and walkers had the option of two routes, both with some of the best aerial views of Los Angeles.

When the walk teams returned, they gathered back at Burke Roche Point for plant-based lunches kindly made by The Gray Zebra restaurant in East Hollywood.

This year, the walk raised $103,124 for mesothelioma research. The Pacific Mesothelioma Center would like to thank the walkers, teams, and their friends and families for working together to make this year’s fundraiser possible.

Clare Cameron
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute
+1 310-478-4678
email us here

