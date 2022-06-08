The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Board Directors
PHLBI has appointed Kris Fair and Dr. Andrea Loewendorf to its Board of DirectorsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kris Fair is a strategic marketing leader, with expertise in creating and executing customer-centric revenue-driving strategies across brand and growth marketing. As the Vice President of Marketing at Generate Life Sciences - acquired by Cooper Surgical in 2021, she and her team help to grow and protect families through reproductive, newborn stem cell, genetic screening, medical device, and healthcare technology services. Prior to Generate, Kris served four years as the West Coast Vice President/General Manager at Cheetah Digital (Previously Experian).
Kris looks forward to working with the Institute, its strategic goals and adding value as a brand marketer who wants to contribute by supporting its valuable research through storytelling and messaging.
Dr. Andrea Loewendorf, PhD is an Immunologist with over 20 years of experience with 1,300+ citations, experience in clinical and preclinical drug development in the immune aspects of liver- autoimmune, fibrotic, and reproductive diseases.
As the founder and CEO of ImmunoVation, LLC, Dr. Loewendorf helps whenever drugs don’t quite do what they should or a little more than they should. In addition to the daily grind of drug development, Dr. Loewendorf is a passionate Women’s Health Advocate, something that she is delighted to bring to PHLBI.
“Science, medical breakthroughs, and public health are teamwork projects and philanthropic foundations have a firm place in that it allows the public direct access to the process and a say in what they wish to focus on without the often-lengthy detour of Washington. Teamwork is the key here, and I consider being a part of this an honor and a privilege, and I will bring my best to the table at PHLBI,” said Dr. Loewendorf.
She is the founder and CEO of ImmunoVation, LLC, a firm that consults during preclinical and clinical development. Prior to starting her own company, Dr. Loewendorf was the Head of Huntington Medical Research Institute’s laboratory for Reproductive and Vascular Immunology, which is Pasadena’s only dedicated medical research institute, focused on diseases of the brain, heart, liver and gut.
Research is important to Dr. Loewendorf, and so is sharing the research information learned to the public.
"We are excited to welcome these new directors to our Board," said Clare Cameron, executive director. "They bring decades of expertise and leadership in marketing, communication and science. I am confident that they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy of finding better treatments in the fight against cancers of the chest, including mesothelioma.”
Clare Cameron
The Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute
+1 310-478-4678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other