Motorcycle Ride Raises Over $45,000 for Cancer Research
The 7th Annual The Greatest Escape Motorcycle Ride to benefit mesothelioma research took place Saturday, April 16, 2022.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Mesothelioma Center (PMC) at the Pacific Heart, Lung & Blood Institute (PHLBI) hosted the seventh annual The Greatest Escape Motorcycle Ride Saturday, April 16th. The event raised $45,316 to go toward research, treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
This annual motorcycle ride benefits victims of mesothelioma, a devastating form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos that is usually not diagnosed until decades after exposure and well into the later stages of the disease.
The ride route began at Mulholland Harley-Davidson in Calabasas and ended at the Elks Lodge #2492 in Simi Valley. The Greatest Escape Motorcycle Ride commenced at 9:30am at Mulholland Harley Davidson and the riders kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Riders took a scenic route through the Santa Susana Mountains and finished at the Elks Lodge in Simi Valley. Actor and musician Sean McNabb joined the group of bikers, serving as Celebrity Grand Marshal for the ride. Once the motorcyclists reached the Elks Lodge, they were met with lunch, live music, and a collection of exciting raffle prizes and auction items.
Among the motorcyclists was rider and avid motorcycle collector Daniel Schoenewald, who rode a red 1942 Indian Scout motorcycle that once belonged to actor and biker Steve McQueen. Attendees were able to view McQueen's unique bike, among dozens of others at the event.
"It was great to be back on the road with fellow riders" said the Institute's presenting sponsor John Caron of Worthington & Caron PC, "Especially memorable was riding next to Steve McQueen's 1942 Indian Scout on the road and being able to sit in the saddle and grab the bars of this historic bike at the post-ride party."
The motorcycle ride originated as a tribute to “The Great Escape” movie, starring McQueen, who died of mesothelioma. Since its inception, hundreds have gathered each year to honor those who fought valiantly against mesothelioma, encourage those who remain undeterred in their present battle, and to raise money for research.
About Us: Established in 2002, PHLBI is a non-profit medical research institute. The PMC, a division of the PHLBI, is focused on the treatment and prevention of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The PMC serves a growing number of mesothelioma victims by supporting the nation’s first-of-its-kind research lab which provides laboratory-to-the bedside research that improves mesothelioma victims’ lives and longevity.
