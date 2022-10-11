Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, SCPRT, PGA Tour to hold Press Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (SCPRT) Director Duane Parrish, representatives from the PGA Tour and Congaree Golf Club for a press conference regarding the CJ Cup, tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCPRT Director Duane Parrish, PGA Tour representatives, Congaree Golf Club representatives 

WHAT: Press Conference regarding the CJ Cup

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Note: Members of the media planning to attend the event should RSVP to Dawn Dawson-House at ddawsonhouse@scprt.com

-###-

