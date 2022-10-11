Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) Offense: 2100 Block of 34th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) offense that occurred on Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the 2100 block of 34th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:08 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 38-year-old Anthony Gilbert-Marable, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle).