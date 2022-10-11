Destiny Malibu Announces New & Noteworthy Podcast to Record Live at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Destiny Malibu, “American Idol” alumni, announced today she will debut her New and Noteworthy podcast live at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, Friday, October 14 from 5 – 8 p.m. PST. Two additional podcasts will be recorded at the resort on November 4 and December 9, 2022. All podcasts will include an acoustic performance by the artist. A pre-release event to introduce Destiny Malibu’s newest single, “Say My Name” has also been planned at the resort and will take place inside the sexy and sophisticated Shag Room featuring a live performance, complete with Destiny’s full band.
Mental health issues are at epidemic levels in our culture today with so many people losing hope for a happy future. Sadly, there is a stigma and feeling of shame many young people experience when talking about this difficult subject that keeps them from opening up about their own challenges. Destiny Malibu understands these struggles deeply because they are her struggles too. When she talks about mental health issues in her new podcast, she speaks from personal experience. She also offers hope for the future and helps her listeners find joy in the little things in life from petting a dog or a smile from a stranger. Every week Destiny along with her cohost, DJ Dezzee, and their inspiring guests share practical tools and tips and touching stories that will help her listeners on their own unique journey.
About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of the Curio Collection by Hilton and has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award in its first year of operation. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, operated by Mohegan; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach Club and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity operated by AEG Presents; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English’s Olives, Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael Morton, and David Morton’s ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company TAO Group, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room, and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream, and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.
About Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes five hotels—Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, and Virgin Hotels Nashville, all voted in the top ten Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in 2021, and newly opened Virgin Hotels New Orleans and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Locations in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and New York City are scheduled to debut in 2022, followed by Miami in 2025. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more.
About Curio Collection by Hilton
Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 120 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character. Curio Collection properties offer guests the ability to experience independent hotels, offering authentic, curated experiences through local offerings and elevated amenities while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Destiny Malibu
Destiny Malibu is an American Alum, world-renowned singer, songwriter, and mental health advocate. She is passionate about mental health and suicide prevention. On tour, she often holds group discussions with young fans about mental health issues. In keeping with her commitment to helping young people experience mental health transformations, she has formed partnerships with organizations such as Imperfectly Perfect, American Heart Association and the EmBrase Foundation to deliver positive, hopeful, and encouraging messages to her millennial and Gen-Z audience members.
