Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,708 in the last 365 days.

Destiny Malibu FREE CONCERT Monday July 5th At 8:30pm-PST at the Village Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom to dance
Freedom to sing
Freedom to celebrate our independence!
LIVE and in person Together!

Join Destiny Malibu Monday, July 5th, 2021
8:30pm Pacific and 11:30pm Eastern
For BOTH a Live Free Concert & Livestreaming Event
Instagram handle: DestinyMalibu

The Village Lake Las Vegas
Floating Lake Stage
Address: 20 Costa Di Lago, Henderson, NV 89011

Don’t miss Destiny Malibu performing LIVE on the iconic floating stage at Lake Las Vegas that has been graced by many legends including Andrea Bocelli & Christina Aguilera.

See you there angels July 5th, 2021, Monday evening, to celebrate our freedom & independence TOGETHER in beautiful Lake Las Vegas!

& Join us at The Village Lake Las Vegas year round for concerts, food, shopping and entertainment!


Linktree: https://linktr.ee/destinymalibu

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrc6XlHxsK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Destiny Malibu
Destiny Malibu
+1 310-410-4096
email us here

Destiny Malibu 1 Min Promo Video

You just read:

Destiny Malibu FREE CONCERT Monday July 5th At 8:30pm-PST at the Village Lake Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.