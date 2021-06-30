Destiny Malibu FREE CONCERT Monday July 5th At 8:30pm-PST at the Village Lake Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom to dance
Freedom to sing
Freedom to celebrate our independence!
LIVE and in person Together!
Join Destiny Malibu Monday, July 5th, 2021
8:30pm Pacific and 11:30pm Eastern
For BOTH a Live Free Concert & Livestreaming Event
Instagram handle: DestinyMalibu
The Village Lake Las Vegas
Floating Lake Stage
Address: 20 Costa Di Lago, Henderson, NV 89011
Don’t miss Destiny Malibu performing LIVE on the iconic floating stage at Lake Las Vegas that has been graced by many legends including Andrea Bocelli & Christina Aguilera.
See you there angels July 5th, 2021, Monday evening, to celebrate our freedom & independence TOGETHER in beautiful Lake Las Vegas!
& Join us at The Village Lake Las Vegas year round for concerts, food, shopping and entertainment!
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/destinymalibu
https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrc6XlHxsK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Destiny Malibu
Destiny Malibu
+1 310-410-4096
email us here
Destiny Malibu 1 Min Promo Video