Destiny Malibu FREE CONCERT Monday July 5th At 8:30pm-PST at the Village Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom to danceFreedom to singFreedom to celebrate our independence!LIVE and in person Together!Join Destiny Malibu Monday, July 5th, 20218:30pm Pacific and 11:30pm EasternFor BOTH a Live Free Concert & Livestreaming EventInstagram handle: DestinyMalibuThe Village Lake Las VegasFloating Lake StageAddress: 20 Costa Di Lago, Henderson, NV 89011Don’t miss Destiny Malibu performing LIVE on the iconic floating stage at Lake Las Vegas that has been graced by many legends including Andrea Bocelli & Christina Aguilera.See you there angels July 5th, 2021, Monday evening, to celebrate our freedom & independence TOGETHER in beautiful Lake Las Vegas!& Join us at The Village Lake Las Vegas year round for concerts, food, shopping and entertainment!

Destiny Malibu 1 Min Promo Video