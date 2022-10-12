Award winning Art Director and Lifestyle Expert Lola Lobato Launches 'Lola maisonette' for Real People

Lola Lobato, lifestyle expert Lola maisonette Fashion expert Lola Lobato

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With years of experience working as a TV and advertising art director across Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami, Lola Lobato is now bringing her expertise to private clients. Through the launch of her website, “Lola maisonette”, she is set to offer professional services that help elevate peoples’ lifestyles. By combining her passion for fashion design and creative direction, she consults clients in different life areas, including events, food, fashion, home decor, beauty, travelling, and more.

Services

Whether to reduce stress, enhance one’s lifestyle, or gain inspiration, Lobato’s intention is to gently guide people in a way that allows them to express themselves freely and with confidence. She believes through art, emotions, and beliefs can be openly communicated.

Lobato’s services under the Lola maisonette brand include event planning and hosting, table decorating, menu design, home staging, wardrobe overhauls, wedding decor planning, style consulting, and more. She always assesses people’s unique needs and consults them on their style, interior, and event options.

She also provides apartment facelifts and interior styling services, thereby helping clients transform their homes. Using existing furniture and decor, she can maximize space, optimize layouts and enhance interiors. Whether for an event, a room, or one’s sense of style and fashion, Lobato helps clients capture the feelings they seek through curated services and personal branding.

Lola maisonette

Lola maisonette is geared towards clients from a wide range of backgrounds. Lobato works one-on-one with each individual to help shape their ideas into unique experiences that captivate emotions and leave a lasting impact. Ultimately, her goal is to help people tell a story with purpose. With the meticulous eye of a seasoned art director, she pays attention to the smallest details in her projects.

"Details are a secret language that makes observers feel something without knowing why," she explains, “I believe that elevating the simple things and enjoying the small moments are the pleasures that make the ordinary extraordinary."

Lobato also runs the lifestyle blog La Maison Du Monde, where she writes about food, travel, events, and more.

About Lola Lobato

Born in Spain and raised in Venezuela, Lola Lobato studied fashion design in London and subsequently opened a boutique in Caracas. She later founded a film production company in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami and worked as an art director on more than 300 TV commercials and 90 music videos. Throughout her career, she has worked on numerous Emmy-, Grammy-, and MTV Music award-winning projects. She specializes in visual communication to develop concepts, moods, tones, styles, strategies, and experiences that tell a client’s story.

To learn more about Lola Lobato and Lola maisonette's services, please visit https://lolamaisonette.com.