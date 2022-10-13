East Polk County Association of REALTORS® selects SavvyCard® as its newest member benefit

SavvyCard for Real Estate provides REALTORS® with a suite of tools for engaging and converting prospects, and improving their service to customers.

EPCAR agents and affiliates now have access to SavvyCard's unique solution for empowered online and referral marketing and improved lead capture and conversion.

Ensuring our members have access to business tools that enhance their ability to succeed as well as improve their service to clients and customers is a top priority.” — Jennifer Garula, EPCAR CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The East Polk County Association of REALTORS (EPCAR) has partnered with SavvyCard® , a leading marketing and engagement software company, to provide SavvyCard for Real Estate to its more than 900 REALTORand Affiliate members.SavvyCard for Real Estate is a marketing and lead generation solution for REALTORSand their listings. This solution is designed to improve lead capture and conversion, streamline marketing, and empower referral processes. Leveraging MLS data, SavvyCard features unique brand and listing tools that drive follow-up and referral interactions between agents, consumers, and trusted home service providers. The SavvyCard platform automatically generates digital business cards for every agent and single-property websites for every residential, condo, land, and rental listing in the MLS, facilitating push-button marketing options for both listing and sales agents.“Ensuring our members have access to business tools that enhance their ability to succeed as well as improve their service to clients and customers is a top priority,” said Jennifer Garula, EPCAR CEO. “Giving our members SavvyCard for Real Estate to boost the efficacy of their personal and listings marketing efforts checks every box. It enables our members to efficiently work each step in the sales process from marketing and lead capture to customer engagement and referrals.”Affiliate members will also receive SavvyCard digital business cards so both affiliates and agent members can quickly and easily refer one another, benefit from automatic notification of these shares, initiate immediate follow-ups and forge stronger working relationships.“We’re excited to welcome East Polk REALTORSto the more than 200,000 agents using SavvyCard to enhance their lead generation and referral business,” said Warren Dow, SavvyCard’s GM of Real Estate. “We’re thrilled to give EPCAR members a leg up in today’s highly competitive market and to enhance the relationship between their REALTOR and Affiliate members, creating a stronger and more effective local real estate ecosystem. No matter what stage of their career, EPCAR members now have push-button simple tools to promote their listings, market their brand, and generate referrals.”++About East Polk County Association of REALTORSEast Polk County Association of REALTORS(EPCAR) is a REALTORassociation founded on January 13, 1925. A trade association 501C6, EPCAR, was organized for the purposes of meeting the needs of its REALTORmembers and those businesses interested in furthering the real estate industry. Since its inception in 1925, EPCAR has grown from a small to a medium-sized association and its membership has spanned generations.++

An Introduction to SavvyCard for Real Estate