East Polk County Association of REALTORS® selects SavvyCard® as its newest member benefit

SavvyCard for Real Estate provides REALTORS® with a suite of tools for engaging and converting prospects, and improving their service to customers.

SavvyCard for Real Estate provides REALTORS® with a suite of tools for engaging and converting prospects, and improving their service to customers.

EPCAR agents and affiliates now have access to SavvyCard's unique solution for empowered online and referral marketing and improved lead capture and conversion.

Ensuring our members have access to business tools that enhance their ability to succeed as well as improve their service to clients and customers is a top priority.”
— Jennifer Garula, EPCAR CEO
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Polk County Association of REALTORS® (EPCAR) has partnered with SavvyCard®, a leading marketing and engagement software company, to provide SavvyCard for Real Estate to its more than 900 REALTOR® and Affiliate members.

SavvyCard for Real Estate is a marketing and lead generation solution for REALTORS® and their listings. This solution is designed to improve lead capture and conversion, streamline marketing, and empower referral processes. Leveraging MLS data, SavvyCard features unique brand and listing tools that drive follow-up and referral interactions between agents, consumers, and trusted home service providers. The SavvyCard platform automatically generates digital business cards for every agent and single-property websites for every residential, condo, land, and rental listing in the MLS, facilitating push-button marketing options for both listing and sales agents.

“Ensuring our members have access to business tools that enhance their ability to succeed as well as improve their service to clients and customers is a top priority,” said Jennifer Garula, EPCAR CEO. “Giving our members SavvyCard for Real Estate to boost the efficacy of their personal and listings marketing efforts checks every box. It enables our members to efficiently work each step in the sales process from marketing and lead capture to customer engagement and referrals.”

Affiliate members will also receive SavvyCard digital business cards so both affiliates and agent members can quickly and easily refer one another, benefit from automatic notification of these shares, initiate immediate follow-ups and forge stronger working relationships.

“We’re excited to welcome East Polk REALTORS® to the more than 200,000 agents using SavvyCard to enhance their lead generation and referral business,” said Warren Dow, SavvyCard’s GM of Real Estate. “We’re thrilled to give EPCAR members a leg up in today’s highly competitive market and to enhance the relationship between their REALTOR and Affiliate members, creating a stronger and more effective local real estate ecosystem. No matter what stage of their career, EPCAR members now have push-button simple tools to promote their listings, market their brand, and generate referrals.”

++

About East Polk County Association of REALTORS®:
East Polk County Association of REALTORS® (EPCAR) is a REALTOR® association founded on January 13, 1925. A trade association 501C6, EPCAR, was organized for the purposes of meeting the needs of its REALTOR® members and those businesses interested in furthering the real estate industry. Since its inception in 1925, EPCAR has grown from a small to a medium-sized association and its membership has spanned generations.

++

Warren Dow
SavvyCard
7275026012 ext.
email us here

An Introduction to SavvyCard for Real Estate

You just read:

East Polk County Association of REALTORS® selects SavvyCard® as its newest member benefit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Warren Dow
SavvyCard
7275026012 ext.
Company/Organization
SavvyCard
2733 VIA CIPRIANI, UNIT 830A
CLEARWATER, Florida, 33764
United States
+1 727-858-4065
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (SavvyCards) for companies, products and business professionals. More than 200,000 business professionals use SavvyCard to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. SavvyCard’s RE-Target® product is a communications program that delivers segmented messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, reaching agents where they are most active to increase engagement and generate meaningful non-dues revenue for clients. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates, is combined with RE-Target®, associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.

Learn more about SavvyCard.

More From This Author
East Polk County Association of REALTORS® selects SavvyCard® as its newest member benefit
SavvyCard® hires REALTOR® association veteran Sal Prividera as its new Director of Industry Relations for Real Estate
BeachesMLS selects RE-Target® to grow member engagement, targeted advertising in the new Clareity® dashboard
View All Stories From This Author