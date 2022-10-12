Imperial Pro Inspection's Owner Set To Launch Attic Insulation Retrofit Company
After inspecting hundreds of attics I noticed one glaring problem; most ALL established homes are not properly insulated even close to modern building standards, costing homeowners thousands annually.”RICHMOND , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Pro Inspection's owner & inspector, Neil Arnold, is set to launch an attic insulation retrofit company to help fill the void of qualified Insulation contractors in the Greater Houston Area. Born out of the home inspection industry, Imperial Pro Insulation LLC is a reputable insulation contractor that proudly provides professional grade residential attic insulation improvement and ventilation consultation services. Imperial Pro Insulation will be one of the only insulation contractors that are residential building code certified by the International Code Council (ICC).
— Neil Arnold, Owner, Imperial Pro Insulation LLC
Homeowners have been conditioned by the marketplace to be concerned about two primary residential problems; foundations and roofs, and not much else. The most overlooked and under-appreciated aspect of the building system is the attic insulation and the accompanying ventilation that helps it work. A home’s lack of insulation directly affects homeowners far more than the foundation and roof in most cases, especially financially. Insulation directly affects homeowner’s comfortability and their pocket books. However, most home’s needed insulation improvements will not be made during a homeowner’s life.
Beyond insulation, Imperial Pro Insulation will also specialize in attic ventilation consultations. Having the right amount attic ventilation will have a positive impact on a building's comfort and habitability, the lifespan of the roof system, how much is paid for cooling, moisture control and much more. However, attic ventilation is the most overlooked and improperly installed system in most homes. Most attics in established homes are not properly ventilated. This is due to two primary factors: 1) inexperienced and uneducated roofers not having knowledge of modern attic ventilation requirements and 2) homeowners hiring those same unqualified roofers because they want the cheapest roof possible. Imperial Pro Insulation's unbiased attic ventilation evaluation is included with every insulation consultation at no additional charge.
Paying less taxes is always a good thing. One of the tax credits that homeowners may be familiar with – the Nonbusiness Energy Property Credit – expired at the end of 2021. The Inflation Reduction Act brings to life what’s called the “Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit”. The old, expired credit was worth 10% of the costs of installing certain energy-efficient insulation and similar energy-saving improvements in your home. The credit was revived for the 2022 tax year, and the old rules apply. However, starting in 2023, the credit will be equal to 30% of the costs for all eligible home improvements made during the year. Qualifying homeowners can get rebates for up to $1,600 for insulation, air sealing, and ventilation upgrades. These tax rebates will help drive the demand for further insulation improvements that Imperial Pro Insulation will bring to the marketplace.
Imperial Pro Insulation will offer multiple insulation packages based on the needs of the clients. Being born out of the inspection industry, Imperial Pro Insulation are not pushy salesman out to sell clients products they don't need. Imperial Pro will bring their unbiased trusted opinion from the inspection industry to the insulation industry to help make it better.
WHAT MAKES IMPERIAL PRO INSULATION DIFFERENT
✔ Licensed and Certified Professionals
✔ Industry-Leading Tools & Products
✔ Tailored Home Insulation Options
✔ Professional Ventilation Evaluations
✔ Tax Write offs available
✔ No B.S. Salesmen to Deal With
✔ Old-fashioned Texan Service
IMPERIAL PRO'S SIMPLE PROCESS
STEP 1 – Our licensed inspector evaluates your attic insulation and ventilation.
STEP 2 – We tell you what corrective action is needed to maximize your comfort.
STEP 3 – We schedule your insulation installation and refer a trusted roofer for ventilation needs.
Imperial Pro Inspection is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission and performs hundreds of home inspections annually. Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
Neil Arnold
Imperial Pro Insulation LLC
+1 346-375-5755
Howdy@imperialprotx.com
