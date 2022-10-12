Imperial Pro Inspection Becomes Houston Homeowners' Home Maintenance Partner
Imperial Pro Inspection Becomes Houston Homeowners' Home Maintenance Partner By Helping Homeowners Get Out in Front of Problems Before They Sell Their Homes.
If homeowners know the true condition on their property prior to selling they can take the negotiating power away from the buyer because they will not be blindsided by the buyer's inspector. ”RICHMOND, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Pro Inspection, one of Houston's leading home inspection companies, is now targeting homeowners to encourage regular home maintenance inspections. Most homes are not inspected by licensed inspectors and homeowners are not aware of problems until problems arise. With no additional profit motive, Imperial Pro will bring an unbiased approach to home maintenance inspections that homeowners can trust.
— Neil Arnold, Owner, Imperial Pro Inspection LLC
If homes are inspected regularly, home inspections during the home buying process will be less likely to blind side sellers and buyers, alike. Real Estate Agents should encourage home maintenance inspections as a way to keep in touch with previous and potential clients. This approach will ensure that homes will not sit on the market longer than expected because they will be maintained and priced correctly based on the condition. Long term this will help increase home values and appreciation, especially in areas where the home sizes and prices have encouraged more rental properties. This will hold even more true in a down housing market where buyers have more negotiating power; if the sellers know the true condition on their property prior to selling they then hold all the cards and can use that to their advantage pricing and/or repairing accordingly.
Imperial Pro Inspection is the cost-effective, unbiased approach to foundation inspections. Our expansive soils and extreme climate create conducive conditions for foundation movement. Indications of foundation movement can be seen in the cracking of interior walls, exterior walls, floors, foundation slab, sloping floors or doors that just won’t close properly. These indicators are used to frighten homeowners to sell foundation repairs. Unfortunately, some foundation repairs performed are unwarranted. Underpinning the foundation can potentially have negative long-term effects. Foundation companies are in the business of selling foundation repair, not giving an unbiased opinion. Imperial Pro utilizes their precision ZIPLEVEL® altimeter to better determine FOUNDATION PERFORMANCE.
Like foundation salesmen, roof salesmen can use fear to sell their product. Not only does Imperial Pro inspect roofs with every home inspection package, but they also offer stand-alone roof inspections for homeowners. Imperial Pro's mission to inform homeowners on the condition of their shingle roof covering, attic ventilation and insulation, not sell roofs.
Homeowners have been conditioned by the marketplace to be concerned about two primary residential problems; foundations and roofs, and not much else. The most overlooked and under-appreciated aspect of the building system is the attic insulation and the accompanying ventilation that helps it work. A home’s lack of insulation directly affects homeowners far more than the foundation and roof in most cases, especially financially. Insulation directly affects homeowner’s comfortability and their pocket books. However, most home’s much needed insulation improvements will go unknown.
Beyond insulation, Imperial Pro also inspects attic ventilation. Having the right amount attic ventilation will have a positive impact on a building's comfort and habitability, the lifespan of the roof system, how much is paid for cooling, moisture control and much more. However, attic ventilation is the most overlooked and improperly installed system in most homes. Most attics in established homes are not properly ventilated. This is due to two primary factors: 1) inexperienced and uneducated roofers not having knowledge of modern attic ventilation requirements and 2) homeowners hiring those same unqualified roofers because they want the cheapest roof possible. Imperial Pro Insulation's unbiased attic ventilation evaluation is included with every insulation consultation at no additional charge.
Home maintenance inspections focuses only on the accessible major systems of the home. These inspections typically take a couple hours to complete and the report is usually delivered within 24 hours.
✔ Foundation (Foundation Elevations Included)
✔ Grading and Drainage
✔ Roof covering materials
✔ Roof structures and attic
✔ Electrical system
✔ HVAC system
✔ Plumbing system
Whether homeowners are planning on selling their home in the future or staying in their forever home, homeowners need to understand the condition of their homes. Imperial Pro to protect and maintain your biggest investment with an annual home maintenance inspection to catch unknown issues before they become too expensive to manage. Homeowners should think of Imperial Pro Inspection as their very own property management consultants to get a better idea of the condition of their home and where to allocate their resources.
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area. Imperial Pro's mission is to conduct each and every home inspection as if it were our own home because we truly care. Easily schedule and get pricing online. #lovewhereyoulive
