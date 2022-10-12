Imperial Pro Inspection Now Offers Structual Warranty Inspections
Imperial Pro Inspection Offers all phases of the new construction inspection process, including phase 5, the builder structural warranty inspection.
Even if there is no visible evidence of foundation issues, movement can be unnoticeable to the untrained eye. Sometimes you can't even feel it. We will measure your foundation to know for sure. ”RICHMOND, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most important phase of the new construction process is the structural warranty inspection. Most structural defects in new construction homes occur within the first 10 years and are usually foundation related issues. This is why most builders have a 10-year warranty on major structural defects such as adverse foundation performance. All new construction homes should have their foundations inspected well before the expiration of the 10-year structural warranty, even if there is no visible evidence of foundation issues as movement can be unnoticeable to the untrained eye. You need a professional foundation inspection by a reputable and unbiased inspection company like Imperial Pro.
— Neil Arnold, Owner, Imperial Pro Inspection LLC
Even the best builders with no record of structural defects can face unexpected structural issues. Typically builder's structural warranty's addresses defects to the home’s designated load-bearing elements such as roof framing systems, load-bearing walls and partitions, beams, columns, footings and foundation systems, floor framing systems, girders, lintels, and masonry arches. Structural warranties offer valuable protection for builders and homeowners alike by providing support and guidance should a defect occur.
Our expansive soils and extreme climate create conducive conditions for foundation movement. Indications of foundation movement can be seen in the cracking of interior walls, exterior walls, floors, foundation slab, sloping floors or doors that just won’t close properly. Sometimes these visible indicators aren’t enough. You need a COMPREHENSIVE FOUNDATION INSPECTION from Imperial Pro.
WHY IMPERIAL PRO
✔Professional Foundation Inspection
✔ZIPLEVEL Foundation Elevation Survey
✔Inspection Report w/ Foundation Elevation Plots
✔Professional Performance Opinion
✔Annual Foundation Maintenance Plan
The builder warranty expiration marks the final opportunity to identify, document, and inform your builder of items that need repair or adjustment. Imperial Pro Inspection specializes in working with buyers of new homes whose warranty is coming to an end. Imperial Pro's detailed and thorough inspection can reveal items that are not performing their intended function and need repair.
Homeowners should schedule warranty inspection at least a month before the end of your 1 or 2 year builder warranty. This will give you the time you need to coordinate and discuss your professional report with your new home warranty provider. Waiting until the last minute can force homeowners into a disadvantaged position.
Imperial Pro understands that being inside your home for hours is a BIG inconvenience. Imperial Pro's warranty inspection process is streamlined to get them in-and-out faster and they pass the savings to YOU. They offer the some of the BEST warranty inspection pricing among reputable home inspection companies in the industry. Schedule your professional builder warranty inspection with Imperial Pro while availability last.
Imperial Pro Inspection is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission and performs hundreds of home inspections annually. Imperial Pro proudly provides new construction phases, foundation evaluations and complete residential inspections for the entire greater Houston area.
Neil Arnold
Imperial Pro Inspection LLC
+ +1 281-715-9755
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other