AG Yost Sues Construction Company for Swindling Consumers Out of $174,000

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failing to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it.

The lawsuit, filed today in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, contends that Clear View Construction, LLC and Ryan C. Needels, owner and operator of Clear View, violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and Ohio Home Construction Service Suppliers Act.

“Ohio law says builders cannot take consumers’ money and run – unless they want to be sued by my office,” Yost said. “Clearly, no one would view Needels’ actions as following the law.”

The lawsuit details complaints of shoddy workmanship by Clear View from Aug. 6, 2020, to April 11, 2022. The complaint seeks consumer restitution, declaratory and injunctive relief, and penalties. Of the 12 consumer complaints filed with the Attorney General’s Office, six complaints came from Delaware County and one each from Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Morrow, Pickaway and Ross counties.

In the instances in which Needels started the work, – by clearing land or doing other minimal work – he didn’t follow through with construction of the pole barn or garage and then stopped all communication with the consumer.

As part of the consumer contracts it entered into, Clear View and Needels agreed to refund down payments that were made if construction was not completed by a certain date. However, these refunds were never delivered.

Clear View also took excessive down payments in violation of Ohio law and failed to include necessary language in its contracts, including a three-day notice of rescission.

Clear View had no storefront; Needels conducted most of his business via Facebook and by phone. The company has ceased operating as a builder of pole barns and garages.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

