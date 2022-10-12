Ethisphere Launches “Annual Planning” Masterclass, Data, and Resources for Ethics, Compliance and Governance Leaders

Our data shows—and DOJ updated guidance confirms—that investments in ethics, compliance, and governance reaps long-term rewards. These resources highlight best-in-class approaches to inform planning.” — Erica Salmon Byrne, CEO, Ethisphere

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced today the launch of a range of ethics, compliance and governance annual planning resources designed to inform leaders as they map out 2023 programs.

On October 19th, Ethisphere will host the first of a two-part masterclass series, with a session focused on “Building the Annual Compliance Plan.” It will feature Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne and CBRE SVP, Deputy GC and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Liz Atlee. They will discuss ways to optimize 2023 compliance annual planning to effectively evolve program elements, prioritize initiatives, and secure budget and resources.

The second masterclass session, taking place on October 20th focuses on “Compliance Risk Assessments for Annual Planning.” Ethisphere Executive Vice President Brian Beeghly will cover the role of compliance risk assessments in the annual planning process. Those interested can register at Ethisphere.com/Events

“Organizations continue to face daunting challenges–from worker shortages to a potential recession, changing regulatory expectations, and global disruption–and executive leadership is leaning more heavily on the ethics, compliance, and governance function to address these issues in the evolving Ethics Economy. However, in many cases, the budget is not following,” said Erica Salmon Byrne. “Our data shows—and recent DOJ updated guidance confirms—that investments in ethics, compliance, and governance reaps long-term rewards. These tools and resources are designed to equip teams with data and insights to build a business case for investing in programs at this critical time.”

In addition to the Masterclass series, a range of related resources will be available to subscribers of The Sphere, a data and insights platform which enables ethics and compliance leaders to benchmark their programs against data on the practices of peers and the World’s Most Ethical Companies® to identify risks and mature their program. Featured resources include sample training and communication plans, policy guidelines and examples, and program templates. For those who are not subscribers of The Sphere, Ethisphere is offering opportunities for in-house ethics and compliance professionals to enjoy guest access in the month ahead.

Available now, Ethisphere has released a whitepaper entitled Turning 2023 Challenges into Ethics and Compliance Opportunities: Futureproofing Your Ethics and Compliance Program Through Benchmarking. It outlines the value of benchmarking programs as ethics and compliance teams seek to recession-proof their programs, make them budgetarily defensible, and to provide quantitative analysis to executive leadership teams and Boards that shows how their program aligns to leading practices. The whitepaper is available for download at Ethisphere.com/Resources.

Ethisphere will also be releasing an infographic featuring related annual planning data of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® and other organizations. This data, and additional resources, including Ethicast interviews and the Fall edition of Ethisphere Magazine, will become available in the coming weeks.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com