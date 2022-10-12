Ackah Law Named #2 of 100 Best Canada Law Blogs 2022
The 100 Best Canada Law Blogs by Feedspot is curated from thousands of blogs and ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority & freshness.
Canada's immigration programs and opportunities change frequently. Our blog, podcast, webinars, social media and newsletters are critical channels for communicating immigration news and updates.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Ackah Business Immigration Law was named #2 of the 100 Best Canada Law Blogs and Websites by Feedspot. The best Canada Law blog list is curated from thousands of blogs on the web and ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority & freshness. Ackah Law ranked #9 in the Top 100 Canada Immigration Blogs, with 1.8 million readers.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Calgary Business Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah, the founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law, said,
"Canada's immigration programs and opportunities change frequently. It's vital for Ackah Law to keep our clients and followers current on the latest immigration news. Our blog, podcast, webinars, social media and newsletters are critical channels to communicate immigration news and updates."
Ackah Law is honoured to have received other legal services awards over the past several months:
• 2022: 3 Best Rated Immigration Lawyers In Calgary
• 2022 Top Choice Award: Top Business Immigration Law Firm In Calgary Region
• 2021 Top Choice Award: Top Business Immigration Law Firm In Calgary Region
• 2021: Top 3 Immigration Lawyers in Calgary
• 2021: Named to Feedspot Top 100 Canada Law Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021
• 2021: Named Alberta’s Leading Immigration Law Specialist of the Year by Acquisition International
Visit the Ackah Law website for a complete list of awards and recognitions.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 403.452.9515.
