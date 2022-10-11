Reno Green Dining Community Announced

Green Dining Day Proclamation given by the City of Reno.

Green Dining Nevada

A consortia of organizations committed to promoting sustainable dining practices in and around Reno announced a community-wide pledge for responsible dining.

Through green dining, community members can feel good knowing they are supporting our incredible local restaurants while also doing good for our environment.”
— Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A consortia of organizations committed to promoting sustainable dining practices in and around Reno announced today a community-wide pledge for responsible dining. Initial members of the consortia include greenUP!, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, The City of Reno, Reusable Reno, and The RiverWalk Merchants Association.

A community event was planned at Wild River Grille on noon, October 11, 2022; Mayor Hillary Shieve proclaimed October 11 as Green Dining Day. The invited public was asked to pledge to support sustainable dining, register to receive green dining tips, and receive information on green events and notifications for new green-friendly restaurants. A website was launched to promote restaurants and committed community members: https://www.greendiningnv.com/ .

"Reno is known for its thriving restaurant scene with an array of cuisines and dining options," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "Through green dining, community members can feel good knowing they are supporting our incredible local restaurants while also doing good for our environment. I applaud all our restaurant owners for taking the important step to go green!"

There are several green dining initiatives worth noting. The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce announced a green dining initiative in August whereby four restaurants in ten locations in Reno and Sparks have committed to the green dining cause. Ann Silver, CEO said, "The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is one of our communities' leading advocates for the transition to a clean energy economy. We support green business practices in every sector, and restaurants have much to offer to reduce food and other waste contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. We know that green-certified restaurants will draw more environmentally conscious customers and create greater efficiencies in their daily operations".

greenUP! started a green dining district in Carson City in 2019. Donna Walden, President of greenUP! said, "We feel that the greater Reno community is ready to see improvement across the industry in reducing food waste and plastic pollution. We desire to make Reno a more sustainable community, and this green business effort contributes towards helping Nevada reach its climate action goals."

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) partners in the Nevada Green Business Network and provides certification support to businesses throughout Reno and Sparks. "The Nevada Green Business Program is free to businesses; KTMB assists businesses interested in going "green" to save energy and water, reduce waste, and implement better employee commute options to limit pollution," stated Mark Cameron, Executive Director of KTMB. Once certified, green businesses are promoted on the statewide green business directory.

The Riverwalk Merchants Association, a non-profit organization, has been encouraging its businesses and restaurants to take on sustainable practices for the past decade, including launching the beautification program and providing resources and guidance to small businesses in the district. The organization is recognized for spearheading a successful "Skip the Straw" campaign, an effort to "the number of plastic straws that pollute the environment." Britton Griffith, Association President, said, "The Association is focused on becoming Reno's first Green Dining District; we want to support our businesses by giving them tools to transition to a more sustainable future."

Reusable Reno encourages plastic free and reusable. Reusable Reno is committed to raising awareness about the single-use waste problem and working together to implement solutions to reduce single-use waste in our communities.

For more information: https://www.greendiningnv.com/ .

Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
email us here

You just read:

Reno Green Dining Community Announced

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Courtney Meredith
Design on Edge
+1 775-460-7133
Company/Organization
Design on Edge
527 Lander St
Reno, Nevada, 89509
United States
+1 775-460-7133
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

Design on Edge

More From This Author
Reno Green Dining Community Announced
Ghosts! An Epic Magic Adventure
Reno business raises awareness for rare disease.
View All Stories From This Author