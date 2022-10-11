Reno Green Dining Community Announced
A consortia of organizations committed to promoting sustainable dining practices in and around Reno announced a community-wide pledge for responsible dining.
Through green dining, community members can feel good knowing they are supporting our incredible local restaurants while also doing good for our environment.”RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A consortia of organizations committed to promoting sustainable dining practices in and around Reno announced today a community-wide pledge for responsible dining. Initial members of the consortia include greenUP!, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, The City of Reno, Reusable Reno, and The RiverWalk Merchants Association.
— Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
A community event was planned at Wild River Grille on noon, October 11, 2022; Mayor Hillary Shieve proclaimed October 11 as Green Dining Day. The invited public was asked to pledge to support sustainable dining, register to receive green dining tips, and receive information on green events and notifications for new green-friendly restaurants. A website was launched to promote restaurants and committed community members: https://www.greendiningnv.com/ .
"Reno is known for its thriving restaurant scene with an array of cuisines and dining options," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "Through green dining, community members can feel good knowing they are supporting our incredible local restaurants while also doing good for our environment. I applaud all our restaurant owners for taking the important step to go green!"
There are several green dining initiatives worth noting. The Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce announced a green dining initiative in August whereby four restaurants in ten locations in Reno and Sparks have committed to the green dining cause. Ann Silver, CEO said, "The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is one of our communities' leading advocates for the transition to a clean energy economy. We support green business practices in every sector, and restaurants have much to offer to reduce food and other waste contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. We know that green-certified restaurants will draw more environmentally conscious customers and create greater efficiencies in their daily operations".
greenUP! started a green dining district in Carson City in 2019. Donna Walden, President of greenUP! said, "We feel that the greater Reno community is ready to see improvement across the industry in reducing food waste and plastic pollution. We desire to make Reno a more sustainable community, and this green business effort contributes towards helping Nevada reach its climate action goals."
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) partners in the Nevada Green Business Network and provides certification support to businesses throughout Reno and Sparks. "The Nevada Green Business Program is free to businesses; KTMB assists businesses interested in going "green" to save energy and water, reduce waste, and implement better employee commute options to limit pollution," stated Mark Cameron, Executive Director of KTMB. Once certified, green businesses are promoted on the statewide green business directory.
The Riverwalk Merchants Association, a non-profit organization, has been encouraging its businesses and restaurants to take on sustainable practices for the past decade, including launching the beautification program and providing resources and guidance to small businesses in the district. The organization is recognized for spearheading a successful "Skip the Straw" campaign, an effort to "the number of plastic straws that pollute the environment." Britton Griffith, Association President, said, "The Association is focused on becoming Reno's first Green Dining District; we want to support our businesses by giving them tools to transition to a more sustainable future."
Reusable Reno encourages plastic free and reusable. Reusable Reno is committed to raising awareness about the single-use waste problem and working together to implement solutions to reduce single-use waste in our communities.
For more information: https://www.greendiningnv.com/ .
