Flu Shot Clinics Now Open

CANADA, October 11 - Released on October 11, 2022

Saskatchewan residents can start receiving their flu shots as of today.

All residents six months of age and older are eligible to get a free influenza vaccine every year. Residents will also have the convenience of receiving their flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same appointment again this year.

"According to Health Canada, flu vaccines are proven to be safe and can be given at the same time as other vaccines," Saskatchewan Health Authority COVID-19 Immunization Co-Chief Dr. Tania Diener said. "No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines."

Flu shots will be administered at public health clinics, local pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.

Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at a SHA public flu clinic, public health office, or by a physician or nurse practitioner. Only select physicians' offices offer influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccines.

"I'll be getting my flu shot this week to protect myself and my loved ones and I encourage all Saskatchewan people to do the same," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses prevents unnecessary pressures on our health care system."

All residents 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine this year for the first time.

For the most up-to-date information on drop-in clinic times and locations and to make a booking, visit www.4flu.ca. Individual or group bookings can also be made by telephone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

For further information on influenza symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit www.4flu.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca