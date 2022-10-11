Saskatoon Families Celebrate New Habitat For Humanity Homes

CANADA, October 12 - Released on October 11, 2022

Two Saskatoon families are ready to move into their new Habitat for Humanity homes, thanks to investments from the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Marv Friesen, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Saskatoon Riversdale, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, joined Habitat for Humanity representatives and community members to present two Saskatoon families with the keys to their new homes.

The two units in the semi-detached building have four bedrooms each and are approximately 960 square feet or 89.19 square metres in size.

The Government of Canada provided $32.4 million financial commitment over three years (2019-2021) to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations including Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan. SHC provided a total of $253,000 in funding through the federal/provincial Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement and the Summit Action Fund.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

“Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Hussen. "Across the country, we are committed to working with partners, like Habitat for Humanity, to build affordable housing for families. Here in Saskatoon, the investment in these new homes will make a real difference in the lives of two hard-working families – a place they can proudly call their own. This is just one example of how our government is working to create opportunity for all Canadians. By investing in affordable housing, we are helping to build strong and prosperous communities.”

"I thank Habitat Saskatchewan for their hard work and advocacy that has made an incredible difference in the lives of families in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan," Friesen said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue working alongside Habitat to make affordable housing more accessible and to support families in housing need. I congratulate these two Saskatoon families and wish them many years of happiness in their new homes."

"Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan has provided another two families and their children with a stable and safe place to call home in Saskatoon through affordable homeownership," Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan CEO Denis Perrault said. "Building this side-by-side duplex was a challenging journey, especially through COVID and our provincial merger, and through all of that we managed to serve two families which is an amazing accomplishment. We thank our valued volunteers and partners at the federal and provincial governments for the continued financial support that has helped us build homes across the province, as well as Dakota Dunes Community Development Corporation for their generous donation to these two homes."

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada announced a $32.4 million financial commitment over three years (2019-2021) to Habitat for Humanity Canada and its affiliate organizations. With this commitment by the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), a pillar initiative of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the work of Habitat for Humanity and its affiliate organizations, approximately 405 new homes will be created and approximately 105 units will be repaired and renewed supporting lower income families in communities in every province and territory across Canada.

Including this project, SHC has invested $1.77 million into Habitat projects in Saskatoon.

All funding provided under the Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

Each partner family selected by Habitat contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. The family purchases their home at fair market value, paying an interest-free, zero down-payment mortgage set at 25 per cent of their annual gross income.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS), the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan have reached an agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing.

