An Evening American Songbook Classics, Art & Charity Benefitting North Beach Art and Charity 501C3

We are really looking forward to kicking off this season’s Art & Charity Series with your support for the arts and enjoyment for the Golden Age of Music.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the date for an Evening American Songbook Classics, Art & Charity Annual Benefitting North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 to be held at North Beach Art Gallery on Oct 20th from 6-9 p.m. North Beach Art and Charity 501C3invites community members to come support the arts and enjoy classic Golden Age of America Songs by fabulous Phil Baker. North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 will be featuring our Artists meet and greet all at the Galt Ocean Plaza.
North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 was founded by supporters of the arts in our South Florida community. The organization hosts events and uses its platform to gain exposure for creatives from artists, performers, fashion designers and more. The organization raises awareness for the creatives to the community for cultural enlightenment and mutual support. Bringing the community together with the artists to educate and enhance our community is the goal. “We are really looking forward to kicking off this season’s Art & Charity Series with your support for the arts and enjoyment for the Golden Age of Music.” Said gallery owner Brooke Trace.
Come enjoy Phil Baker entertaining as he croons the classic songs from the Great American Songbook. Hi genre features Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, Jack Jones, Dean Martin and more. Born and raised in Chicago to a talented, musical family. Phil was a self-taught on the piano, began to sing and play professionally at a very young age. Later his little brother began playing drums and they formed a duo, “The Baker boys". Yes, they were the inspiration for the movie, “The Fabulous Baker Boys"! He performed in top resort casinos in Las Vegas including The Wynn. He is remembered him playing along with his brother (The Baker boys), in the "Champagne room”, at "Septembers" in Fort Lauderdale back in the 90's until it closed. Phil regularly performs in North Beach Restaurants and Shoppes including 33rd Street Wine Bar and Scolapasta Italian Restaurant.
Born in New York City, John left the Northeast to become an Air Force Illustrator in 1961. After serving eight years, including a one-year tour in Vietnam as a “Combat Artist”, he left the service, moved to South Florida and spent the next 40 years as a commercial artist working in newspaper advertising. Retiring in 2008, John now spends his time as a professional painter and sells his beautiful watercolors. “Eleven Months and Nineteenth Days” is John’s self-published, award-winning, illustrated book, that documents his tour of duty in Vietnam, in 1968. It’s available from the author.
North Beach Art Gallery and North Beach Art and Charity 501C3 is excited to produce this very special event for their community while supporting the arts. Tickets are available on Eventbrite in advance for a Door Donation of $20 which includes 2 complimentary beverages and appetizer. The day of the show there is a Door Donation of $25. Through the support of community businesses there will be a Silent Auction. Finally, is the 50/50 cash raffle fundraiser.
