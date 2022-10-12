Next Up on the Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast: Bishop Joshua Lwere
Bishop Lwere is the General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda (NFBPC).
After opening three housing communities and organizing a National Day of Repentance, Joshua now pursues national reconciliation and discipleship of the leaders of the nation of Uganda.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Bishop Joshua Lwere.
Bishop Lwere is the General Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda (NFBPC). He is the founder and Senior Pastor of Grace Assembly and is also a local Council Chief of his village. Bishop Joshua is very passionate about National Transformation and particularly operations in the areas of Business, Civil Society, Conflict Resolution, Development, Internally Displaced, Humanitarian Relief, and Social Entrepreneurship.
He has been instrumental in leading a revival and great growth of the Church in Uganda. He chose to pursue a grander vision after opening three housing communities and organizing a National Day of Repentance, Joshua now pursues national reconciliation and discipleship of the leaders of the nation of Uganda.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
